The White House appoints Jack Markell as the new US ambassador in Rome

Listen to the audio version of the article

The White House has formalized the choice of US President Joe Biden to nominate Jack A. Markell as ambassador plenipotentiary in Italy and in the Republic of San Marino. Markell, former governor of Delaware, is currently the US representative to the OSCE, where he will be replaced by Sean Patrick Maloney. Markell, 63 in November, holds a BA in Development Studies and Economics from Brown University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

If Markell is confirmed by the Senate, the diplomatic office in Rome will therefore have an ambassador again after more than two years of vacation, even if the technical times for confirmation in Congress in all likelihood will not allow him to manage the awaited visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House. Lewis Eisenberg, appointed by Donald Trump, had completed his mandate on January 17, 2021, and the United States has since been represented in Italy by charge d’affaires Shawn Crowley.

In 2021 the appointment to the OECD

Married with two children, masters of business administration at the University of Chicago, Markell began his career at First Chicago Corporation, then became a consultant at McKinsey & Company, then senior vice president of Fleet Call – then Nextel Communications – and finally manager at Comcast. His political career instead began as treasurer of Delaware (from 1999 to 2009), of which he then became governor for two terms (2009 to 2017), the first Jew to lead that state.

In August 2021, during the evacuation of Afghan civilians after the US withdrawal from the country, he was appointed White House coordinator of “Operation Allies Refuge”, a program to help refugees resettle in the United States. Two months earlier Biden had already appointed him US ambassador to the OECD and the Senate had easily approved the choice: a precedent that should pave the way for him to be quickly confirmed as ambassador in Rome.