China‘s actions in the Gulf of Taiwan are “provocative and irresponsible”, and “increase the risk of a miscalculation.” The White House says this after several Chinese operations in these two days (including drone launches, several fighters and People’s Liberation Army ships “around the Strait”, with some that “crossed the midline” in an action of “Possible simulated attack,” according to Taipei). Taiwan’s defense ministry said last night that it had sent planes and ships to react “appropriately” to Chinese military exercises around the island. Several Chinese military vessels, aircraft and drones continued to conduct joint exercises near Taiwan on Sunday morning, simulating attacks on Taiwan and Taiwanese navy ships, the self-governed island’s defense ministry said in a press release.

Taiwan: China, focus on land and long-range air attacks. Large-scale maneuvers around the island reached the fourth day

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command is continuing joint combat exercises and training, as scheduled, in the waters and airspace around the island of Taiwan. On the fourth day of operations, the Command reported that activities are focusing “on joint ground attack and long-range air strikes”. The maneuvers were motivated by China as a response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, defined as a “serious political provocation”. Beijing considers Taiwan an “inalienable” part of its territory to be reunified even by force, if necessary.

7.11 – China claims that the United States should have stopped Pelosi’s visit

Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, accused the United States of interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs, and that the United States should have stopped Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week. The United States – she says – must stop trying to “weaken” China‘s policy, which is one and only one. The reference is to an agreement dating back to the 1970s according to which countries can maintain formal diplomatic relations with China or Taiwan, but not both.

3.48 – Taiwan again accuses China of simulating an attack on the island

The Chinese military has carried out its largest military exercises ever, targeting Taiwan with what the island government has called a mock attack, including further midline raids and drone flights over Taiwan’s outlying islands.

1.43 – Trump attacks Pelosi on Taiwan, «that woman brings chaos. Now China has the opportunity to do what she wants “

Donald Trump attacks the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for the visit to Taiwan. “Everything she touches turns into something bad: she tried impeachment with me twice and failed. That woman brings chaos and that’s what’s happening in China and Taiwan. Now China has a chance to do that. what he wants, it would never have happened with me “, says Trump speaking to the CPAC.