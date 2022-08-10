(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The White House said that Biden was continuously affected after being infected with the new crown. South Korea’s daily confirmed cases exceeded 150,000

China News Agency, Beijing, August 10. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 18:24 on the 9th Central European Time, more than 577,000 new confirmed cases of new crown were added in a single day in the world, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 583,038,110. The cumulative number of deaths from the new crown is 6,416,023.

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 9:20 on the 10th, Beijing time, there are 586,294,373 confirmed cases and 6,423,048 deaths worldwide.

Americas: White House says Biden has been affected after contracting the new crown

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 9:20 on the 10th, Beijing time, a total of 92,341,454 cases have been diagnosed in the United States, and a total of 1,034,621 deaths.

According to Reuters, U.S. President Biden’s repeated coughing during a public event on the 9th attracted attention. The White House Press Office later said that Biden had tested negative for the new crown the night before and the morning. White House press secretary Karina Jean-Pierre said on the same day that what Biden is experiencing is “the lasting impact of being infected with the new crown.”

Biden tested positive for the new crown on July 21 and began to quarantine. Biden has since experienced a new positive test result for the new crown and re-isolation. After testing negative for the new crown for two consecutive days, Biden ended his isolation on the 7th of this month and went out on the same day.

Europe: The cumulative number of confirmed cases in Poland exceeds 6.1 million

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 10th, the Polish Ministry of Health said that the number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the country has continued to increase recently, and it is expected that the daily increase in confirmed cases will reach a peak of 10,000 cases per day in mid-August. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Poland has exceeded 6.1 million, and the cumulative number of deaths has exceeded 116,000.

Satellite News Agency quoted a Polish poll report on the 9th that nearly 40% of Polish respondents agreed to restore the new crown epidemic prevention restrictions; but 95% of young people aged 18 to 29 were against it. The Polish government has previously lifted most of the new crown epidemic prevention restrictions, and in mid-May this year, the “epidemic status” implemented since March 20, 2020 was lifted.

According to data released by the Robert Koch Institute, the German disease control agency, as of 0:00 local time on the 9th, 78,698 new cases were diagnosed in Germany in a single day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 31.3 million; 170 new deaths were added in a single day, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 145,000 cases.

Asia: South Korea’s daily increase of more than 150,000 confirmed cases hit a 4-month high

According to data released on the official website of the Korea Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters on the 10th, as of 0:00 that day, 151,792 new cases were diagnosed in South Korea in a single day. There were 50 new deaths per day, bringing the total number of deaths to 25,382. Yonhap News Agency reported on the 10th that experts predict that the current round of epidemics will peak after next week, and the epidemic prevention department predicts that the peak of single-day cases within this month will reach 200,000.

The Philippine Department of Health reported on the 9th that from August 2 to 8, 27,982 new cases were recorded in the Philippines, an average of 3,997 new cases per day, and the weekly confirmed positive rate rose to 18.6%. As of the 8th, about 71.9 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated, and about 16.6 million people have received the first booster dose.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergiere also pointed out that the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care units in the country has been on the rise since July this year. “The current number of severe and critical cases is 772, or 9.3% of total hospital admissions, but health care utilization remains at low risk.” (End)