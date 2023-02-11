Christopher Pappas, a 31-year-old white man, was elected mayor of uMngeni in September 2021. uMngeni is a city of about 90 thousand inhabitants in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, in South Africa: it is an area inhabited mainly by black people, who until by Pappas’ election it had remained firmly under the control of the African National Congress (ANC), Nelson Mandela’s party, first black president in South African history and leader of the opposition toapartheid, the policy of racial segregation of blacks in force in South Africa from 1948 to 1991.

The election of Pappas, and even more the success he is having, are surprising for this very reason: Pappas, a white man, is part of the historic opposition party to the ANC, i.e. Democratic Alliance (DA), and is the first politician of this party to have obtained an absolute majority in a municipality in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Not only that: Pappas is also there first openly homosexual person to be elected mayor in South Africa and is significantly younger than the average South African politician.

Pappas also speaks the Zulu language, spoken by the Zulu ethnic group. It is the largest among those living in South Africa and the Zulu language is the most spoken by percentage, but it is very rare to find white politicians who speak languages ​​other than English and Afrikaans, which is a language of Dutch origin. The fact that Pappas speaks the same language as the people he represents, that he can address them more directly and immediately, is according to many one of the reasons why he has garnered much support since he was elected.

Pappas is not a new character either in the Democratic Alliance or in the politics of the province of KwaZulu-Natal, which is also where he was born. He joined the party in 2014, nine years ago, when he was in charge of the party’s electoral campaign in this province, on the occasion of the general elections of that year. In 2016, he was elected councilor in eThekwini district, one of those that make up the province, and in 2019, he was elected a deputy in the provincial parliament. In March 2021 he was elected deputy provincial leader of the Democratic Alliance: he was elected mayor of uMngeni six months later.

Pappas’ election and successful tenure went hand in hand with a decline in ANC support in other areas as well of South Africa, but his case has attracted particular attention, because it has been interpreted as a first and historic overcoming of the deeply rooted racial divisions that still influence South African politics today.

South Africa is a country inhabited by about 80 percent of black people – those of European origin are about 8 percent – in which for over 40 years, with apartheid, an elite of heirs of the white colonizers retained a unique power and presence on the continent, with conspicuous economic and commercial collaboration from the West.

Apartheid ended following a prolonged international and internal dispute – the latter violently repressed for a long time – which culminated in Mandela’s release and subsequent election as president. Since then most black South Africans have continued to vote for the ANC, despite many of their own problems and failures: Although South Africa is one of the most economically developed countries on the continent, the ANC has never managed to solve some of its structural problems.

There is still a lot of unemployment, a rather widespread crime and many problems of corruption: the election and then the consensus obtained by Pappas seem to have shown that many voters are starting to consider the resolution of these problems more important than racial divisions, as indeed demonstrated by some recent ones surveys.

Papas however won narrowly, and many former ANC voters abstained. But during his mandate he still managed to propose some concrete and appreciated solutions to uMngeni’s problems. Among other things, he managed the funds of the municipal administration with greater pragmatism, cutting expenses on projects deemed superfluous and investing more to support the most disadvantaged sections of the citizenry. Pappas has for example extended to more families the free electricity program for those who cannot afford to pay for it. It has also taken steps to manage the award of certain types of contracts more transparently and to fight corruption, one of the reasons why the ANC has often been criticized at local level.

