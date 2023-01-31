Edited by Li Zedong

According to the Health Times client, on January 30, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the latest data,The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a new strain of the new crown called CH.1.1. CH.1.1 accounts for 1.5% of US cases, the fifth-highest proportion.

New Zealand is currently seeing a number of CH.1.1 cases, according to outbreak tracking data website Outbreak.info. Other hotspots include Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Ireland, etc.,The strain has been detected in more than 60 countries and 51 US states.

According to a preprinted paper published by researchers at Ohio State University in the United States, CH.1.1 appeared in Southeast Asia and caused more than a quarter of infections in parts of the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

The above-mentioned paper pointed out that a mutation called L452R was found in CH.1.1. This mutation is usually absent in the Omicron strain, but it has appeared in the Delta strain.In addition, the researchers pointed out that CH.1.1 binds well to the ACE2 receptor, which is the receptor that mediates the entry of the new coronavirus into host cells, indicating thatIt is possible that the virus at least partially overrides some of the antibodies produced by previous infections or vaccinations.

Zhao Wei, director of the Biosafety Research Center of the School of Public Health of Southern Medical University, pointed out in an interview, “From the data,The CH.1.1 virus variant has some immune evasion capabilities and may cause new infections, but the pathogenicity in the population has not been significantly enhanced. ” Zhao Wei said.

“According to the national epidemic situation of new coronavirus infection reported on the China CDC official website, the recent epidemic strains in my country are still BA.5.2 and BF.7, and no new mutant strains have been found.” Zhao Wei said, “This shows that my country’s border quarantine The work is effective and can prevent new foreign mutants from entering our country on a large scale. On the other hand, the large-scale epidemic in my country has just been brought under control, and the immune barrier of the population is at a relatively high level. It can be judged that the recent threat of the Omicron subspecies to our country smaller.”

World Health Organization: The new crown outbreak still constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”

On January 30, local time, the WHO announced on its official website that although the new crown pandemic may be approaching a turning point, it still constitutes a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)". This is the highest level of alert issued by WHO.

Source of Tan Desai: Visual China VCG111283612082 According to the Beijing News, on January 27 local time, the WHO Emergency Committee held its 14th meeting to discuss whether the new crown epidemic continues to constitute a “public health emergency of international concern.” After the meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus followed the committee’s recommendations and confirmed that the new crown epidemic still constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”. In a statement, WHO said Director-General Tedros endorsed the emergency committee’s views,The COVID-19 pandemic is at an inflection point. He applauded the committee’s advice on transitioning carefully to mitigate potential negative impacts. “As we enter the fourth year of the pandemic, we’re certainly in a much better place now than we were a year ago,” Tedros said. The number exceeds 70,000. By October last year, the number had dropped to less than 10,000, close to the lowest level since the pandemic. As of now, there have been more than 670 million cases of new crown infections worldwide, and more than 6.7 million deaths. Pfizer is on the hot search, “evolving” the new crown virus for profit? On January 29, a piece of news about Pfizer’s use of “directed evolution” to mutate the new coronavirus, allowing Pfizer to continue to profit from the vaccine, appeared on Weibo’s hot search, sparking heated discussions.

