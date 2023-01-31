daily economic news
2023-01-31 18:16:29
According to the Health Times client, on January 30, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the latest data,The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a new strain of the new crown called CH.1.1. CH.1.1 accounts for 1.5% of US cases, the fifth-highest proportion.
New Zealand is currently seeing a number of CH.1.1 cases, according to outbreak tracking data website Outbreak.info. Other hotspots include Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Ireland, etc.,The strain has been detected in more than 60 countries and 51 US states.
According to a preprinted paper published by researchers at Ohio State University in the United States, CH.1.1 appeared in Southeast Asia and caused more than a quarter of infections in parts of the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
The above-mentioned paper pointed out that a mutation called L452R was found in CH.1.1. This mutation is usually absent in the Omicron strain, but it has appeared in the Delta strain.In addition, the researchers pointed out that CH.1.1 binds well to the ACE2 receptor, which is the receptor that mediates the entry of the new coronavirus into host cells, indicating thatIt is possible that the virus at least partially overrides some of the antibodies produced by previous infections or vaccinations.
Zhao Wei, director of the Biosafety Research Center of the School of Public Health of Southern Medical University, pointed out in an interview, “From the data,The CH.1.1 virus variant has some immune evasion capabilities and may cause new infections, but the pathogenicity in the population has not been significantly enhanced. ” Zhao Wei said.
“According to the national epidemic situation of new coronavirus infection reported on the China CDC official website, the recent epidemic strains in my country are still BA.5.2 and BF.7, and no new mutant strains have been found.” Zhao Wei said, “This shows that my country’s border quarantine The work is effective and can prevent new foreign mutants from entering our country on a large scale. On the other hand, the large-scale epidemic in my country has just been brought under control, and the immune barrier of the population is at a relatively high level. It can be judged that the recent threat of the Omicron subspecies to our country smaller.”
World Health Organization: The new crown outbreak still constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”
According to Xinhua news agency,On January 30, local time, the WHO announced on its official website that although the new crown pandemic may be approaching a turning point, it still constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)”. This is the highest level of alert issued by WHO.
According to the Beijing News, on January 27 local time, the WHO Emergency Committee held its 14th meeting to discuss whether the new crown epidemic continues to constitute a “public health emergency of international concern.” After the meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus followed the committee’s recommendations and confirmed that the new crown epidemic still constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”.
In a statement, WHO said Director-General Tedros endorsed the emergency committee’s views,The COVID-19 pandemic is at an inflection point. He applauded the committee’s advice on transitioning carefully to mitigate potential negative impacts.
“As we enter the fourth year of the pandemic, we’re certainly in a much better place now than we were a year ago,” Tedros said. The number exceeds 70,000. By October last year, the number had dropped to less than 10,000, close to the lowest level since the pandemic.
As of now, there have been more than 670 million cases of new crown infections worldwide, and more than 6.7 million deaths.
Pfizer is on the hot search, “evolving” the new crown virus for profit?
On January 29, a piece of news about Pfizer’s use of “directed evolution” to mutate the new coronavirus, allowing Pfizer to continue to profit from the vaccine, appeared on Weibo’s hot search, sparking heated discussions.
According to the “Daily Economic News“, on January 25 local time, the US website Project Veritas released a video, claiming to have unannounced an interview with a Pfizer R&D director named Jordon Trishton Walker.Walker said that Pfizer is using “directed evolution” to mutate the new crown virus, allowing Pfizer to continue to profit from the vaccine, and said that the new crown vaccine will remain Pfizer’s “cash cow” for some time to come.
According to Project Veritas, Walker, Pfizer is exploring developing a vaccine ahead of time by mutating the new coronavirus so that by the time the variant emerges in the real world, Pfizer already has a “kind of working” vaccine. But Walker said Pfizer failed to anticipate the delta and amicron variants in advance.
The solution Pfizer is exploring is to infect monkeys with the virus and then let them infect each other, Walker said, “to actively keep[the virus]mutating.” Another way is through simulation, but “we tend not to prioritize it”.
Walker says he doesn’t see this approach as “gain-of-function,” but “directed evolution.”It is reported that,Gain-of-function research refers to the genetic modification of an organism to enhance biological function.Critics argue that performing gain-of-function research on viruses poses unnecessary additional risks to the public.
In addition, Walker also pointed out the “revolving door” phenomenon between the US business and political circles, saying that because regulators will work in large companies in the business world after leaving office, they will not be too strict on large companies in the regulatory field. “Honestly, it’s great for industry, but it’s not good for every other American,” he said.
The Jordon Trishton Walker position offered by Project Veritas is Pfizer’s “Strategic Business R&D Director, mRNA Science Planner”.Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said he obtained internal documents showing that Jordon Walker’s superiors reported to Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten, who reported to Pfizer CEO Aberle.
Every reporter failed to find this person’s information on Pfizer’s official website. A Google search for the name turned up little information, and no social media accounts such as LinkedIn with the same name were found.
In addition, every reporter noticed that the video had been edited and did not present the full content of the conversation.
Pfizer Response: No Functional Gain
After the content of Project Veritas was released, Tucker Carlson, a well-known Fox TV station in the United States, reported on the program, and posted an article on the Fox News website to discuss it. Some Republican congressmen said that the relevant allegations should be investigated, which promoted the incident to spark heated discussions in the United States. On January 29, related topics were also trending on Weibo.
In fact, on January 27 local time,Pfizer has issued a response to this matter. Gain-of-function and directed evolution studies have not been conducted in the ongoing development of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, Pfizer said.
In the statement, Pfizer said that the original SARS-CoV-2 virus was used to express the spike protein of “new variants of interest” in order to quickly judge the neutralizing antibody induction effect of existing vaccines against the new variants. Relevant experimental data are published through peer-reviewed scientific journals, which is one of the steps used to judge whether the vaccine needs to be updated.
Pfizer also said that in order to meet the regulatory requirements of U.S. and global regulators for the new crown oral drug Paxlovid, Pfizer used in vitro experiments (that is, laboratory dishes) to identify potential resistance mutations to nirmatrelvir, one of the two components of Paxlovid. one.Most of the time, the evaluations were done with computer simulations or mutations in the main protease, the non-infectious part of the virus. In a limited number of cases, “engineered” viruses have been used to assess antiviral activity in cells, but this was done under conditions that ensured that the intact virus did not include any known gain of function.
Pfizer emphasized that these studies are required by U.S. and global regulatory agencies for all antiviral products and are conducted by many companies and academic institutions in the U.S. and around the world.
Factual information rooted in sound science is critical to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pfizer remains committed to transparency to help reduce the devastating burden of the disease, Pfizer said.
CDC:my country’s current round of epidemic is coming to an end
According to The Paper, “During the Spring Festival holiday, the epidemic did not rebound significantly. During the entire epidemic process, no new mutant strains were found.my country’s current round of epidemic is coming to an end. “This is the summary of the “National Overview of Diagnosis, Treatment and Surveillance Data of New Coronavirus Infection” (hereinafter referred to as “Overview”) published in the latest issue of “China CDC weekly” (“China Center for Disease Control Weekly”).
According to Red Star News, recently, the national new coronavirus infection situation released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the infection rate of the new coronavirus is on a downward trend. Experts believe that this situation is not due to changes in the virus itself, but is related to the formation of an immune barrier by previous large-scale population infections, and the spread of the virus will slow down in the short term. There may still be peaks in the later period, but the situation will not be as serious as it was at the end of last year.
Regarding the downward trend in the infection rate of the new coronavirus, Professor Fang Bangjiang, director of the Institute of Emergency and Critical Care, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, explained, “The spread of the new coronavirus is gradually weakening, not because of important changes in the virus itself, but because the society maintains a certain level. Low-level transmission, strengthening the immune barrier,In addition, the vast majority of people are infected, forming herd immunity, and the virus is a bit ‘spread’.。”
