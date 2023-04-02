Home World The wholesale price of eggs in Japan reached a new high in 42 years in March
World

The wholesale price of eggs in Japan reached a new high in 42 years in March

by admin
The wholesale price of eggs in Japan reached a new high in 42 years in March

A sign reading “Egg Prices Skyrocketed” hung in a supermarket in Osaka, Japan. (Data map)

Overseas Network, April 1st According to Japan’s Jiji News Agency and other media reports on March 31, due to the impact of bird flu, the wholesale price of eggs in Japan hit a 42-year high in March.

The National Federation of Agricultural Associations of Japan stated on March 31 that the average wholesale price of eggs in Japan reached 343 yen (about 17.7 yuan) per kilogram in March, an increase of 148 yen (about 7.6 yuan) year-on-year. A new high for the first time in 42 years.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan stated that due to the spread of bird flu, Japan has culled about 17.01 million chickens that can lay eggs and eat since October 2022. In addition to supply shortages, factors such as the depreciation of the yen have also led to higher chicken feed prices. Affected by tight supply and demand, some supermarkets and discount stores in Japan are limiting the purchase of eggs. In a large supermarket in the Nakano district of Tokyo, a notice was posted in the egg sales area, limiting each customer to only one egg. Some restaurants have also suspended the production of dishes containing eggs due to insufficient purchases of eggs. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

Overseas network copyright works, without authorization shall not be reproduced.

Editors in charge: Zhang Ni, Zhang Qingjin

See also  Ukraine-Russia: news on the war 20 May 2022. Zelensky: "In the Donbass there is hell"

You may also like

Baraka Bahar on the Red Star offer and...

Is bacon bad for the heart | Magazine

Iran, women without veils “will be prosecuted without...

Didactics, tour and dance in the school trip...

Details of the death of a high school...

Igor Duljaj on the defeat of Partizan against...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 02 April...

Ukraine, direct – Russia takes over the presidency...

Dušan Vlahović on the bench for Juventus |...

USA, Tennessee judge blocks the law against drag...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy