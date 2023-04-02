A sign reading “Egg Prices Skyrocketed” hung in a supermarket in Osaka, Japan. (Data map)

Overseas Network, April 1st According to Japan’s Jiji News Agency and other media reports on March 31, due to the impact of bird flu, the wholesale price of eggs in Japan hit a 42-year high in March.

The National Federation of Agricultural Associations of Japan stated on March 31 that the average wholesale price of eggs in Japan reached 343 yen (about 17.7 yuan) per kilogram in March, an increase of 148 yen (about 7.6 yuan) year-on-year. A new high for the first time in 42 years.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan stated that due to the spread of bird flu, Japan has culled about 17.01 million chickens that can lay eggs and eat since October 2022. In addition to supply shortages, factors such as the depreciation of the yen have also led to higher chicken feed prices. Affected by tight supply and demand, some supermarkets and discount stores in Japan are limiting the purchase of eggs. In a large supermarket in the Nakano district of Tokyo, a notice was posted in the egg sales area, limiting each customer to only one egg. Some restaurants have also suspended the production of dishes containing eggs due to insufficient purchases of eggs. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

Overseas network copyright works, without authorization shall not be reproduced.

Editors in charge: Zhang Ni, Zhang Qingjin