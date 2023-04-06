The widow of the legendary folk singer Predrag Živković Tozovac, Emilija, commented on the stories about the alleged misunderstanding with his illegitimate sons regarding the division of property.

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

Predrag Živković Tozovac died at the age of 86 as a result of the corona virus. It was with great pain that we said goodbye to him on April 6, 2021. The singer was buried at the New Cemetery in the Alley of Meritorious Citizens, where a two-year memorial service was held where his friends and relatives gathered, laid flowers and lit candles.

Just four months before his death, Tozovac said the fateful “yes” to the woman he had loved for 40 years, he married his life partner Emilia Mima in an intimate atmosphere. The legendary singer left behind two illegitimate sons, and soon after his death it was announced that they his heirs “bloodied” over the property he left behind.

As he reports Courier the probate hearing is over, a a scandal allegedly arose because his two illegitimate sons could not agree with the widow Emilia Mima, who will inherit the real estate and half a million euros in savings. Emilia accompanied her daughter to the memorial service for her late husband. She drove to the grave site in a Peugeot Cross car, the average value of which is 35,000 euros. From the trunk she pulled out a huge wreath with white flowers that read “You are our guiding star”.

A message addressed to the late Tozovac, apparently, because she placed the wreath on the grave. And she was the first to light the candle, and then she said goodbye to her friends who had already arrived, and then the priest came to hold the memorial service. Emilia also commented on the stories about the misunderstanding and quarrel over the division of property with the singer’s illegitimate sons – “You know, the reason we are here is sad, so I wouldn’t say much about everything that is written and talked about, it’s neither the time nor the place. I will only say that the truth hurts, but a lie hurts and hits like a bullet. They also contacted me from New York because of those texts,” said the widow. After that, the crowd dispersed. The illegitimate sons of Tozovac did not come to the memorial service.

The two fought a bloody war with their father’s widow, and the greatest chaos was allegedly caused by Tozovec’s savings in a bank account in the amount of around half a million euros – “Mima was against the sons getting anything, and the greatest chaos arose when it was announced that she has to share the savings of the late singer with them. She believed that they had no right to that money at all because she had lived with their father for 40 years, during which they had been saving. She was also left with valuable art paintings, which she claimed were hers, as well as all the royalties and copyrights of Tozovac, as well as the money from the sale of the right to use the image and work,” said the source for the aforementioned portal.

