The wind carries containers to Zemun | Info

The wind in Zemun carried the containers.

Source: moj_beo_grad / screenshot

A video was published on social networks showing an incredible scene that was created as a result of the storm in Belgrade. The wind in Zemun carried numerous containers that ran into parked vehicles.

As you can see in the video, the wind carried more than 10 containers. We are talking about green, plastic containers, and the wind carried them as if for a joke. He moved them to the other side of the street, and some of the containers were stopped by parked cars. For now, there is no information on whether the vehicles were damaged and how much.

Some users of the social network commented that the city cleaning service should be praised because the containers were empty. Let us remind you that the storm in Belgrade created chaos throughout the capital. Autokomanda was flooded, and there was a traffic collapse on the Pupin bridge.

Source: Courier

