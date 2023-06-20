Home » The WINDTRE Luce & Gas offer is the star of the new TV spot
The WINDTRE Luce & Gas offer is the star of the new TV spot

The WINDTRE Luce & Gas offer is the star of the new TV spot

Back on TV WINDTRE with the brand ‘WINDTRE LUCE & GAS Powered by Acea Energia’ for domestic household users and also for professionals with a VAT number.

Simple and transparent proposals to make people’s lives easier, who can count on the expertise and advice of 3000 WINDTRE store.

WINDTRE’s capillary network, specialized in Telco services for over 20 years, has been ready since 2022 to offer electricity and gas solutions together with the experience and expertise of That Energywhich acts as a technical supplier of the service, starting right from the careful reading of the bill directly in the point of sale.

All this confirms the claim ‘Much closer‘ he was born in ‘company purpose‘ which sees the company always committed to eliminating any distance between people.

The rhythm of the commercial is renewed on the basis of Fabio’s new summer hit RovazziThe Italian Disco.

The creativity is by the Wunderman Thompson agency, the production company is Alto Verbano directed by Bellone and Consonni, the post-production is by XLR8.

