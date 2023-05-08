The winners of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards – MONDO MODA

An alternate version of the award MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 took place on Sunday, May 7th. “Pânico VI” and “The Last of Us” were awarded Best Film and Best Series.
The change in the structure of the traditional party came shortly after the announcement made by actress, producer and presenter Drew Barrymore, who announced that she would not make the award in support of the Screenwriters Guild. Therefore, they recorded the program an hour before – without any live performance.
Check the list of winners:
BEST MOVIE: Scream 6
BEST SERIES: The Last of Us
BEST ACTING IN A MOVIE: Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ACTING IN A TV SERIES: Jenna Ortega, Wandinha
BEST HERO: Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
BEST VILLAIN: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
BEST KISS: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks
COMIC PERFORMANCE: Adam Sandler, Mystery in Paris
BEST REVELATION: Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
BEST FIGHT: Courteney Cox and Ghostface, Scream 6
SCARY PERFORMANCE: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
BEST COUPLE: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
