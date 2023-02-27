Best Film Cast: Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
Best Actor in a Film: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Actress in a Film: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere at Once
Best Supporting Actor:
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere At Once)
Best Supporting Actress:
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere At Once)
Outstanding Drama Series Ensemble: The White Lotus – Sicily
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Actress in a Drama Series
: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series Ensemble: Abbott Elementary
Best Actor in a Comedy Seriesa: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Male Performance in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Sam Elliott, 1883
Best Female Performance in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy