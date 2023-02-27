Best Film Cast: Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Best Actor in a Film: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Actress in a Film: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere at Once

Best Supporting Actor:

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere At Once)

Best Supporting Actress:

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere At Once)

Outstanding Drama Series Ensemble: The White Lotus – Sicily

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Actress in a Drama Series

: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series Ensemble: Abbott Elementary

Best Actor in a Comedy Seriesa: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Male Performance in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Sam Elliott, 1883

Best Female Performance in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy