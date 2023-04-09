By: VirgilioNews | Posted on: – Last update:
The extractions of Lotto he was born in Superenalotto of today Saturday 8 April 2023, competition number 42, are concluded. The next appointment is on Tuesday 11 April 2023.
The numbers of the ten wheels of the cities and of the National one are communicated by theCustoms agency and monopolies after extraction.
On this page you can find all the numbers released in Rome, Milan and Naples and the winning combination of Superenalotto.
Lotto draw: the winning numbers
These are the numbers extracts on the 10 Lotto reels.
|BARI
|24
|71
|47
|54
|82
|CAGLIARI
|1
|5
|85
|35
|66
|FIRENZE
|60
|52
|49
|4
|7
|GENOVA
|82
|3
|8
|79
|12
|MILANO
|73
|75
|71
|9
|55
|NAPOLI
|23
|55
|46
|65
|9
|PALERMO
|49
|48
|30
|65
|68
|ROMA
|9
|15
|89
|6
|85
|TORINO
|78
|22
|34
|21
|20
|VENEZIA
|33
|72
|42
|80
|84
|NATIONAL
|52
|33
|32
|49
|73
Superenalotto extraction: the winning numbers
These are the combination winning of Superenalotto, the number Jolly and the number Superstar.
- Winning combination: 17 25 32 38 43 48
- Numero Jolly: 67
- Superstar number: 73
10eLotto extraction: the winning numbers
This is the combination winning of 10eLotto.
- The 20 winning numbers linked to the Lotto draw: 1 3 5 9 15 22 23 24 33 48 49 52 55 60 71 72 73 75 78 82
- Gold number: 24
- Double Gold: 24 71
- Extra numbers: 4 6 8 21 30 34 35 42 46 47 54 65 79 85 89
- Gong Number:
How to play the Lotto
Playing Lotto is very simple and can be done in just a few steps.
- Choose up to a maximum of 10 numbers from 1 to 90.
- Choose the wheel among the 10 representing the cities and the National one. You can also choose the “All wheels” option, which however does not include the National wheel.
- Choose the type of bet among: extract, specific extract, both, ambet, terno, quaterna and cinquina. You can also choose different types of bets on the same slip.
- Choose the amount starting from a minimum of €1, up to a maximum of €200. The amount must be a multiple of €0.50.
- Wait for the extraction which takes place at 20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Now you can check if you have won.
How to play Superenalotto
The Superenalotto is linked to the Lotto draw. Let’s see step by step how to play.
- Choose six numbers between 1 and 90. Each entry costs €1.
- Choose whether to activate the Superstar option at a cost of €0.50 which allows you to participate in the draw for bigger prizes. The Superstar number must be between 1 and 90 and can be one of those in the sextuplet or a different one.
- Check if you’ve got an instant win and wait for the draw which takes place at 8pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
How to play 10eLotto
10eLotto is also linked to the Lotto draw. Let’s see step by step how to play.
- Choose up to 10 numbers between 1 and 90. Each entry costs €1.
- You can activate the Gold Number and Double Gold options, doubling or tripling the cost of the bet, to also participate in the extraction of the gold numbers, with bigger prizes. With the Extra option you participate, with the same numbers, in the extraction of a further 15 numbers among the 70 not drawn.
- There are three types of extraction, namely the one that takes place every 5 minutes, the immediate one and the one whose numbers we report, associated with the Lotto game, which takes place at 8 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The number of the day: what happens today
The news of the day is the alarm on the birth rate in Italy launched by Elon Musk.
So the lucky number is87which in the modern grimace identifies the birth.
Late numbers before the draw
This is the list of late numbers on the Lotto wheels. Overdue draws are indicated in brackets.
The number more expected it’s the 59th on the Milan wheel that hasn’t come out of 151 draws.
|Bari
|65 (63)
|Cagliari
|17 (99)
|Firenze
|72 (47)
|Genova
|60 (86)
|Milano
|6 (86)
|Napoli
|27 (54)
|Palermo
|60 (62)
|Roma
|23 (150)
|Torino
|3 (83)
|Venezia
|38 (92)
|National
|62 (77)
Frequent numbers before the draw
This is the list of frequent numbers on the Lotto wheels. The times the numbers were drawn are indicated in parentheses.
The number more extract is 5 on the wheel of Florence, released for 19 editions of the competition.
|Bari
|88 (15)
|Cagliari
|24 (17)
|Firenze
|5 (20)
|Genova
|90 (17)
|Milano
|1 (16)
|Napoli
|26 (19)
|Palermo
|86 (15)
|Roma
|53 (16)
|Torino
|22 (22)
|Venezia
|77 (14)
|National
|30 (15)
The numbers of the previous editions
Below we show you the numbers released in the Lotto and Superenalotto draw on Thursday 6 April 2023. Here are all the details.
Superenalotto jackpot: the last 6 hit
Il jackpot of the Superenalotto of today’s draw amounts exactly to 13.7 billion euros. The highest win ever was achieved via the Systems Board on February 16, 2023, with a jackpot record and 371,1 millions of Euro. He shattered the record of the Sisal Bar Marino betting shop, in Lodi, where on 13 August 2019 a ticket for just 2 euros led to winnings of 209,106,441.54 euros.