The extractions of Lottoof the 10eLotto he was born in Superenalotto of 1 April 2023, competition number 39, are concluded. The next appointment is on Tuesday 4 April 2023.





The numbers of the ten wheels of the cities and of the National one are communicated by theCustoms agency and monopolies after extraction.

On this page you can find all the numbers released in Rome, Milan and Naples and the winning combination of Superenalotto.

Lotto draw: the winning numbers

These are the numbers extracts on the 10 Lotto reels.





BARI 52 14 45 40 38 CAGLIARI 15 20 71 22 47 FIRENZE 38 16 49 22 29 GENOVA 35 66 75 33 41 MILANO 82 61 85 58 72 NAPOLI 52 76 3 67 57 PALERMO 65 48 73 27 45 ROMA 3 43 74 27 20 TORINO 6 61 63 88 68 VENEZIA 46 36 19 13 76 NATIONAL 6 5 21 65 66

Superenalotto extraction: the winning numbers

These are the combination winning of Superenalotto, the number Jolly and the number Superstar.

Winning combination: 5 22 36 47 73 75

Numero Jolly: 51

Superstar number: 78

10eLotto extraction: the winning numbers

This is the combination winning of 10eLotto.

The 20 winning numbers linked to the Lotto draw: 3 6 14 15 16 20 35 36 38 43 45 46 48 52 61 65 66 71 76 82

Gold number: 52

Double Gold: 52 14

Extra numbers: 13 19 22 27 33 40 49 58 63 67 73 74 75 85 88

Gong Number:





How to play the Lotto

Playing Lotto is very simple and can be done in just a few steps.

Choose up to a maximum of 10 numbers from 1 to 90. Choose the wheel among the 10 representing the cities and the National one. You can also choose the “All wheels” option, which however does not include the National wheel. Choose the type of bet among: extract, specific extract, both, ambet, terno, quaterna and cinquina. You can also choose different types of bets on the same slip. Choose the amount starting from a minimum of €1, up to a maximum of €200. The amount must be a multiple of €0.50. Wait for the extraction which takes place at 20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Now you can check if you have won.

How to play Superenalotto

The Superenalotto is linked to the Lotto draw. Let’s see step by step how to play.

Choose six numbers between 1 and 90. Each entry costs €1. Choose whether to activate the Superstar option at a cost of €0.50 which allows you to participate in the draw for bigger prizes. The Superstar number must be between 1 and 90 and can be one of those in the sextuplet or a different one. Check if you’ve got an instant win and wait for the draw which takes place at 8pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

How to play 10eLotto

10eLotto is also linked to the Lotto draw. Let’s see step by step how to play.





Choose up to 10 numbers between 1 and 90. Each entry costs €1. You can activate the Gold Number and Double Gold options, doubling or tripling the cost of the bet, to also participate in the extraction of the gold numbers, with bigger prizes. With the Extra option you participate, with the same numbers, in the extraction of a further 15 numbers among the 70 not drawn. There are three types of extraction, namely the one that takes place every 5 minutes, the immediate one and the one whose numbers we report, associated with the Lotto game, which takes place at 8 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The number of the day: what happens today

The news of the day concerns the hospital resignations of Pope francescowho in recent days has been hospitalized at the Gemelli Institute in Rome for some respiratory difficulties: between the embrace of the faithful and thanks to the health personnel, the Pontiff also found time to joke about his health.

In the Modern grimacethe lucky number is the 32which represents the Papacybut we advise you to also bet on the number 86i.e. the years of Jorge Bergoglio.

Late numbers before the draw

This is the list of late numbers on the Lotto wheels. Overdue draws are indicated in brackets.





The number more expected it’s the 23rd on the wheel of Rome that hasn’t come out of 147 draws.

Bari 73 (69) Cagliari 17 (96) Firenze 77 (49) Genova 60 (83) Milano 6 (83) Napoli 27 (51) Palermo 45 (110) Roma 23 (147) Torino 3 (80) Venezia 38 (89) National 67 (74)

Frequent numbers before the draw

This is the list of frequent numbers on the Lotto wheels. The times the numbers were drawn are indicated in parentheses.

The number more extract is 5 on the wheel of Florence, released for 19 editions of the competition.





Bari 58 (16) Cagliari 67 (17) Firenze 5 (19) Genova 76 (17) Milano 67 (16) Napoli 26 (17) Palermo 87 (16) Roma 32 (17) Torino 38 (17) Venezia 44 (15) National 54 (16)

The numbers of the previous editions

Below we show you the numbers released in the Lotto, 10eLotto and Superenalotto draw on Thursday 30 March 2023.

Superenalotto jackpot: the last 6 hit

Il jackpot of the Superenalotto of today’s draw amounts exactly to 10.3 million euros.





The latest winning sextupletwith a record amount of 371 million euros, was won on 16 February 2023.

There have been 126 millionaire winnings since the birth of Superenalotto to date.



