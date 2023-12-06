the winning projects of the CALL FOR IDEAS have been selected

Yesterday, the TIM Foundation announced the projects awarded the contributions foreseen by the Call for IDEAs, launched in April and closed last July.

The initiative, divided into three areas of interest, Social Inclusion, Art and Culture, Education and Scientific Research, had the objective of identifying and supporting innovative project proposals, with the active involvement of the reference communities, a responsible and sustainable use of technology as a distinctive element, to improve people’s lives.

The Call saw a competitor large number of subjects belonging to Associations, Universities, Public Bodies, Foundations and Volunteer Organisations, for a total of 447 proposals, presented by participants distributed throughout the national territory who highlighted a lively ferment in the Third Sector.

At the end of the evaluation work, which occupied the Foundation led by the General Director Giorgia Floriani for over three months, the Board of Directors, chaired by Salvatore Rossi, selected nine projects, three for each area. The entities that presented them operate in six regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Sicily.

SOCIAL INCLUSION

• ‘App-@id’ of the Italian Union Fight against Muscular Dystrophy of Mazara del Vallo, to provide psychological assistance to users, making this assistance easy and quick to access thanks to the use of innovative technologies.

• ‘iHome’ by Europe Consulting Onlus, an App for reporting and counting homeless people.

• ‘Maker-Lab’ of the Salesian Youth Association, which involves the creation of experiential training spaces between inclusion and work for adolescent minors.

ART AND CULTURE

• ‘Alice Augmented’ by the Puntozero Association, involves a training activity on the use of digital tools by prisoners, ex-prisoners and volunteers of the Cesare Beccaria Prison in Milan.

• ‘DSM “DRAWING + SMARTPHONE = MUSIC’ of the Anna Maria Catalano Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Computer Science of the La Sapienza University of Rome, is an innovative project on music, a new application that allows you to use smartphones to play the piano keyboard drawn on a sheet of paper.

• ‘Face to face with Dunant. Immersive technologies and gaming tell the story of the MICR’ of the Italian Red Cross Association, a project to enhance and promote the historical and artistic heritage of the International Red Cross Museum (MICR), located in Castiglione delle Stiviere (Mantua), through interactive video installations.

EDUCATION AND SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH

• ‘Drug Response Predictive Profile (P-DRP) in hopeless leukemia’ of the University of Parma (UNIPR), to improve therapeutic options for patients suffering from acute relapsed/refractory leukemia.

• ‘Virtual Reflections’ of the Department of Psychology of La Sapienza University of Rome, to prevent and raise awareness of behavioral addictions.

• ‘NetGuardian’ of the FISPPA Department of the University of Padua, an app for students, schools and organizations that work against cyberbullying.

