China News Agency, Berlin, October 14th, Question: The winter is approaching, and energy prices are high. How can the German people spend the winter warmly?

China News Agency reporter Ma Xiuxiu

Since the Ukrainian crisis, the relevant influence has continued to spill over, during which Germany, which participated in the Western sanctions against Russia, was “on pins and needles”. The energy crisis, rising prices, industrial involvement… The German people are under pressure under the chain reaction.

Now that the autumn in Germany is getting deeper and winter is approaching, how can the people stay warm during the winter?

High energy prices weigh on economy

With the Ukraine crisis, European gas prices have been climbing. Since the beginning of this year, the TTF benchmark Dutch natural gas futures price, known as the “wind vane” of European natural gas prices, reached a high of 339.2 euros/MWh on August 26.

Recently, incidents such as the leak of natural gas from the “North Stream” pipeline have escalated the crisis in Ukraine, and the uncertainty of Russia’s gas supply to Europe has intensified the “anxiety” of the European natural gas market.

In the context of high energy prices, the German economy was once affected. The inflation rate has risen, prices have risen, and the consumer price index has remained high; at the same time, the number of German companies going bankrupt has also increased sharply due to the high prices of important factors of production, including energy costs, and people’s employment has been affected.

According to data released by the German Institute for Economic Research (IWH) on the 10th, the number of bankruptcy of German partnerships and joint-stock companies in September increased by 34% year-on-year to 762. Among the 10% largest companies that reported bankruptcy in September, 6,600 jobs were affected. It is expected that the number of German corporate bankruptcies will continue to increase significantly in the coming months.

On the macro level, the German government’s autumn economic forecast report released on the 12th lowered its forecast for German economic growth this year and next. It forecasts that the German economy will grow by 1.4% this year and shrink by 0.4% next year. This is significantly lower than the 2.2% and 2.5% growth forecasts for this year and next in this spring’s economic forecast report.

People are under pressure to protest against “saving” and “open source” control expenses

The European energy crisis is not a “cold day”. Before the Ukraine crisis, the whole of Europe was plagued by an energy crisis last winter. At that time, prices were rising and the tension between supply and demand became prominent. Some residents with lower economic incomes would rather suffer from the cold in order to save money.

This year, as the weather turns colder and in the face of high energy prices, people’s dissatisfaction is accumulating, and demonstrations and protests have occurred from time to time.

On September 25, local time, more than 3,000 people from all over Germany gathered in Lubmin, the destination of the “Nord Stream-2” natural gas pipeline, to protest the government’s energy policy and demand that the government immediately end the energy sanctions against Russia in order to reduce energy consumption. price.

On October 8, local time, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the parliament building in Berlin to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s energy policy and call for the lifting of sanctions against Russia. Some held placards that read “I want Russian gas and oil” and “Silence today, freeze tomorrow.”

On the other hand, most Germans see “saving” and “open source” finding natural gas alternatives as two ways to reduce consumption of high-priced gas.

In order to control natural gas expenses, many Germans choose to turn down the heating temperature and shorten the use time. It is also reported that since this summer, electric heaters and electric blankets have been selling well in Europe, and the “wood-burning heating” that has gradually withdrawn from the stage of history has begun to re-enter German households.

Steady growth in gas storage, the government intends to reduce the burden on the people

For a long time, Germany has relied on imports of energy from Russia to a considerable extent, including natural gas and oil. In the context of sanctions against Russia, in order to achieve the goal of reducing or even getting rid of its dependence on Russia for energy, and at the same time to meet its own supply needs, Germany has sought alternative sources of natural gas from Canada, the Middle East oil and gas powers and other places.

According to German media reports, since July 19, Germany’s natural gas storage has been growing steadily. German officials have repeatedly reiterated that their natural gas supply is secure. Data from the European Gas Infrastructure Organization (GIE) on the evening of the 13th showed that the filling level of German natural gas storage facilities reached 95.14%. This has already achieved Germany’s previous target of 95% by November 1.

On the other hand, the German government announced at the end of September that it would invest 200 billion euros to deal with rising energy prices. Of this, more than 100 billion euros go to households and businesses, mainly to subsidize electricity and gas bills, and the rest to subsidize energy companies. At the same time, in order to reduce the pressure on households and businesses to pay, the natural gas surcharge originally scheduled to start in October will be cancelled.

By taking multiple measures, to what extent can the burden on the German people be eased? The winter is approaching, can the people stay warm through the winter? become an important test for the federal government today. (Finish)