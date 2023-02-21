Witches, a theme that never goes out of fashion and that always presents them in new forms and in different eras.

“The Witch and the Beast” by Kousuke Satake, published by Panini Comics, is a work in the modern Vittorino style, with a captivating trait and a script that presents excellent development possibilities.

History

Ashaf a wizard carrying a coffin and Guideau, are part of an organization: “Resonance Magic” whose task is to intervene only in matters relating to magic. An organization made up of wizards who work magic through magic. This warns its executors through a letter, which to be opened it is necessary to have the ring of the organization

Ashaf is helping, the irascible Guideau who hates witches, as he received the curse from one of them and now they are looking for a way to undo this spell.

The Ashaf – Guideau couple is a sort of explosive union; the calm magician, fine in speaking, a lover of good food and drink, elegance in presenting himself in front of people, so impetuous, disorganized, vulgar and awkward is the rather wild-looking girl, whose true nature is contained in the coffin she carries in Ashaf shoulders.

The interesting, non-trivial narrative, with a lot of action, presents a slow reading, perhaps due to the presentation of the world in which the events take place.

A strong point of this manga is the stroke, delicate and precise, pleasing to the eye which is limited to the indispensable, but managing to make the tables complete even if in many cases without backgrounds.

The artist’s great work was to stage the two protagonists, opposite characters but with an engaging charisma, forced to collaborate together in a journey full of adventures and twists. Not the usual fantasy title in which fantastic animals, sorcerers, spells and much more appear, but all well dosed, to highlight something not yet well defined that you want to tell register after register.

Definitely worth reading.

