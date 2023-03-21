Home World The Witcher, Project Sirius: Development has restarted from scratch, reveals CD Projekt RED
Lo development Of Project Siriuslo spin-off a base multiplayer di The WitcherAnd restarted from scratch: CD Projekt RED revealed it as part of a memo addressed to its shareholders, claiming to have reassessed the size and potential of this project.

Announced last October alongside the new The Witcher trilogy, Project Sirius has been placed in the care of Molasses Floodthe authors of The Flame in the Flood, but apparently the Polish company realized that the production deserved more attention.

“The decision is based on the results of an assessment of the size and commercial potential of the original Project Sirius concept,” the memo reads, which reveals the creation of a new framework for the project.

For this CD Projekt RED has agreed to sacrifice the investments made so far, equal to almost 10 million dollars from 2022 to today, setting aside the materials created and starting over with the aim of creating an experience that is truly innovative and that tells an unforgettable story.

Of course, it is also possible that behind the decision to restart the development of Project Sirius there are simply problems with the team and the studio has tried to sweeten the pill for its investors.

