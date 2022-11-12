The decision was made by the Ministry of Defense, “nothing to add”. The first public comment from the Kremlin since Minister Serghej Shoigu ordered the withdrawal from Kherson on the opposite bank of the Dnipro confirms what had been suspected ever since Vladimir Putin nominated Sergey Surovikin at the head of the troops in Ukraine: the victories are of the supreme commander-in-chief, the defeats of the generals. Even if there is no mention of defeat. A humiliation for Putin? A sharp “No” was the response of his spokesman Dmitrj Peskov, who made the point. Not only did he declare that Russia “does not regret” the ceremony with great pomp with which last September 30 sanctioned the annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions. But he also reiterated that the Kremlin continues to consider the entire Kherson region and its capital of the same name as belonging to Russia. “It is a subject of the Russian Federation, it is legally fixed and defined. There are no changes and there cannot be,” he said. Disturbing words if you consider that on 21 September Putin brandished the threat of the use of nuclear weapons, warning that Russia would defend “by all means” what he now considers his territories.

On the other hand Peskov did not seem to close the door to talks. Although he said that Russia has remained committed to achieving the goals of what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, he added that the conflict “can only be ended after its goals are met – or by achieving them through negotiations. of peace”. “However – he later specified – due to the position taken by the Ukrainian side, peace talks are impossible”. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Serghej Rjabkov also reiterated Russia’s desire for a “dialogue without preconditions” that could also involve Washington.

The de facto dialogue is open, albeit without the involvement of Kiev and in the format of the regulations on the sidelines. “Negotiations are underway in the form of communication through channels with the United States. The main topics are security issues and long-range missiles, as well as new types of weapons appearing in Russia. But, in the meantime, they are also touched upon. the issues of the special military operation “, confirms the political scientist Marat Bashirov, interviewed by Moskovskij Komsomolets, while adding that” the end of the conflict will be possible only if Kiev is ready for concessions “. In conclusion, Moscow is open to negotiations, but on its terms.

Various Telegram channels are also relaunching rumors about behind-the-scenes negotiations. Russia would aim to freeze the conflict until spring in view of a new offensive. The steps would be: stabilizing the front line along the left bank of the Dnipro, using the natural river barrier as a line of contact between the two sides, cooling the hostilities on both fronts to freezing them without however signing a formal document and granting change in Kiev the connection of its territories to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. For military expert Alexei Leonkov, there is no need to even hope for a freeze in hostilities. “It won’t be necessary:” General Winter “is already rushing to help our armed forces. In winter the enemy loses a number of advantages. The” thermophilic “mercenaries will not resist our cold.” Russia, he continues, “has taken a tactical pause in view of the next winter campaign. This is why it accumulates reserves of war material and mobilized reservists”.