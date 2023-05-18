The woman married her son’s friend | Magazine

Tanja entered into a relationship with her son’s friend, and today they are married.

Source: instagram/josueandtanya

The age difference between emotional partners can always be a double-edged sword. While one group of people supports and points out that love does not count for years, there is also a group that harshly condemns, especially when the difference is big. That’s how the love story of a couple went viral, all because of the criticism it received.

Tanja is 18 years older than the young man. Jozu, the young man with whom Tanja is married today, was hanging out with her son. That’s how they met, and they got together three years ago when she was 39 and he was 21. The couple tied the knot last summer despite being second to each other threatened to sue and call social services because of their relationship. Tanja never expected that.

Tanja and Jozu regularly share videos of them flirting, cuddling and dancing together. They gained great popularity on social networks, that even those who disagreed with this relationship loved them. “Josue is a consenting adult and he was that way when we first met,” she told critics.

Others claimed that 24-year-old Jozu was using Tanja for “a roof over his head”. that her eldest son could die of shame, as well as that she is his “sugar mama”, that is, his sponsor. “Their opinion does not affect us. We will be together whether they want it or not,” says Tanja. She admitted that the unusual relationship between the two may have made her children feel “different” at first, but said they are now reconnecting with Josue.

“I love being a stepfather. It was awkward at first, but now it’s easy. They’re mine forever”, he said. Tanja is used to many people thinking that Jozu is her son, but she told her followers that they are just jealous of how much she is in love. She also adds that she is aware that younger girls show interest in her husband, and that she likes to take advantage of that – she regularly sends him to get coffee, so that he can get a free drink based on flirting with the waitresses.

See what Tanja and Jozu post on social networks:



00:05 Married an older woman Source: tiktok/josueandtanya Source: tiktok/josueandtanya

(WORLD)