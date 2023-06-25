The woman on the Air Serbia flight does not want to be tied | Info

An incident occurred on an Air Serbia flight.

Passengers who travel often know that almost every plane has someone to enforce “justice”. Unfortunately, it was the same tonight, but what happened is more than painful. Tonight, an incident occurred on the “Air Serbia” plane at the “Nikola Tesla” airport when a woman did not want to buckle up. Soon, security personnel came to the plane, so the passenger and the child were removed from the plane, which was published on the Instagram page of Serbialive Belgrade.

The video shows something much worse, the reason why the plane apparently took off after the scheduled take-off time. While a woman with a child in her arms is getting out of the plane, a man who is sitting hits her in the back, because of swearing. The woman turned briefly and continued. This physical attack caused a sea of ​​comments and condemnations.

There was a commotion on the plane, and the passengers tried to reason with the woman to buckle up so that the plane would take off on time. The safety procedure includes the mandatory fastening of seat belts for all passengers, raising the back of the seat, retracting the table and the like.

