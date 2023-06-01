The Women Samurai by Benjamin Lacombe

The valor and courage of the Samurai Women, better known as onna-bugeisha, permeate the new exhibition hosted by Tenoha Exhibiton. A mystical and multi-sensory experience, tinged with the red and blue colors of Benjamin Lacombe, which promises a visionary journey through the conflicting ages of ancient Kyoto. A time jump between the arrows of the heroic Tomoe Gozendown to the powder from the shotguns of Yaeko Yamamotopassing through the double life of the sisters miyagino e Shinobu.

Two colors that represent the passage between light and darkness of dawn and dusk, with the variant of the symbolic dark red of the cover of the book of the same name Stories of Women Samurai, chosen as a reference to congealed blood. This is the driving force of the stories illustrated by Benjamin and written by Sebastian Perez.

Visionary tales without written evidence, studied and conceived only thanks to illustrations and drawings of the time. An enormous effort on the part of the artists, but also of the curator of the exhibition, Laura Micalizzito make the leap in time between tradition and innovation tangible in every room, but also the duality of the fighters: women and warriors.

From the exhibition…

Three large rooms dedicated to three concepts closely linked to their women, a reference to the temples and the Zen garden, but above all many illustrations by this extraordinary French artist who built everything from the desire to pass on the sacrifice and pride of women ready to change their fate.

Being able to shoot it in the company of the illustrator and the curator gives a feeling of completeness. Every single detail is perceived, from the desired silence to a wooden scent typical of Japanese temples. The fake ramen and sushi place, the park path, the lanterns typical of festivals, all goodies that could go unnoticed but strongly desired to immerse the visitor in the Japanese world hidden in the metropolises of the third millennium.

And thanks to Kimono Experience it will be even easier to immerse yourself in the spring festival atmosphere.

to the book

And as you are about to go out, between the shop of typical products and the glittering lanterns, you get lost among the latest drawings scattered in the glass cases and admire the book from which it all originated. A very elegant and refined volume that exudes great creativity, an incredible genius but above all a vast iconographic research to make the memory of all the lives broken by the battle real and glorious. An obsessive care that captures you with the delicate and calm words of those who believed in this project: Giuliana Bressanpublisher of The hippocampus. It is she who explains with what transposition and attention this book has been conceived and edited in single details, an iron will to create another milestone of their incredible catalogue. A full-bodied volume that embraces many more women than those on whom the exhibition focuses, from the Empress Jingu until Nakano Takeko at the head of an all-female army.

Why visit it

It is a very particular exhibition, very Japanese and very Zen. It’s not for everyone, but it’s part of those experiences of introspection and inner calm that sweep away bad thoughts. The tranquility is palpable and the artfully designed lights force you to slow down, stop for a moment, and then retrace your steps once you’ve seen everything. Doubt grips you between “did I miss something” and “do I really want to go back to the chaos of Milan?”.

In our opinion, it is a “must-see” exhibition at least once, it should be enjoyed with a serene and open mind. A video or images can make you believe you’ve seen it all, but an immersive exhibition like this needs to be experienced firsthand, catapulting yourself into a subtle path full of sensations that are difficult to experience in the ever-rushing Western world.