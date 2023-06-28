The Workers of 14th Street” – MONDO MODA

HBO’s original documentary, The Stroll: The Workers of 14th Street, directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker (“The Lady and The Dale,” HBO), is available on HBO Max. It is Lovell’s first film as a director and had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Prize. It also won Best Documentary Director at Provincetown International Film.

When Kristen Lovell moved to New York City in the 1990s and began her transition, she was fired from her job. With few options to earn money and ensure her survival, Kristen, like many other black trans women during this time, took up sex work in an area known as “The Stroll” in Lower Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. There, trans women would come together and build a deep fellowship to protect themselves from harassment and violence.

Bringing her sisters together to tell this chapter of New York from their firsthand experiences, Kristen’s intimate narrative and interviews bring to life an incredible array of archival footage of New York from the 1970s through the early 2000s. .

Trans people and their allies marched through Jackson Heights and Corona on July 8, 2019 for the eight annual Trans Latinx March demanding an end to transphobic violence and discrimination and call for an end to the criminalization and detention of TGNCIQ (transgender, gender non-conforming, gender expansive, intersex, and queer) people.

The Stroll is a startling account of the gentrification initiated by New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in the 1990s, who enacted “quality of life” initiatives that increased police surveillance in the city and expelled sex workers from neighborhoods. Just like other politicians who make the same kind of proposal, it is never thought “And where do they go?”

Many were arrested. Many others were killed. Few survived.

“The Stroll: The Workers of 14th Street” reminds us that black trans women and sex workers have come a long way forward, struggling through their resilience, community organizing and sisterhood.

A produção conta com a participação de Kristen (The Stroll, 1997-2005), Egyptt (The Stroll, 1983-2001), Cashmere (The Stroll, 1994-2000), Ceyenne (The Stroll, 1980-2005), Tabytha (The Stroll, 1993-1997), Stephanie (The Stroll, 1999-2001), Elizabeth (The Stroll, 1998-2001), Lady P (The Stroll, 1985 – 2005), Carey (The Stroll, 1996-2009), Brenda (The Stroll, 1990-2005), Christy (The Stroll, 1998-2000) e Nicole (The Stroll, 1996-2010).

The documentary is an HBO Documentary Films production, directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker. The documentary is produced by Matt Wolf, with executive production by Carlos King and Scott Shatsky. And HBO Executive Producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez.

