The World Bank, a Washington-based international institution that includes the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Agency, is looking for a new president after the latest one, the American David Malpass, announced the resigned last week. Malpass was put in charge of the institution in 2019 by then US President Donald Trump, and he had clashed with the Biden administration in recent months for refusing to say whether or not he recognized the prevailing scientific consensus that the use of fossil fuels is the cause of global warming.

US President Joe Biden has chosen Indian-US entrepreneur Ajay Banga, former CEO of electronic payment company Mastercard, as candidate to replace Malpass. In the announcement, Biden emphasized that Banga has decades of experience building international companies and public-private partnerships to fund possible solutions to climate change and migration, as well as the ability to interface with various global leaders. His other strengths include his deep knowledge of developing countries and his ability to mobilize large private capitals to address huge social problems, such as climate change.

Banga is currently a vice president of General Atlantic, a company that has invested more than $800 million in research into new solutions for electric vehicles, solar energy and sustainable agriculture. In the twelve years that he has worked at Mastercard, he has often led projects related to climate, gender equality and sustainable agriculture.

The World Bank is an institution created at the end of the Second World War together with the International Monetary Fund, and traditionally the appointment of the president of the former belongs to the United States, while that of the director of the latter to the European governments. However, it is not certain that Banga will end up as president of the institution: in addition to the United States, India is also expected to support her candidacy, but Germany is considering nominating a high-ranking woman, given that the World Bank is been driven by men throughout its 77-year history.

Initially the World Bank was intended to help rebuild the countries most affected by war, but over the years its purpose has changed and evolved. At the moment he studies the processes that lead nations to economic development and offers capital, assistance and advice to the poorest countries. If Banga were to be confirmed as president, he would have the complex task of balancing the priority of the fight against climate change – which mainly concerns developed western countries – and those of developing countries, which are the first to suffer the consequences of the emergency climate change but want to achieve higher levels of development and economic well-being.

Banga’s candidacy has been criticized by Oxfam, one of the main non-governmental organizations involved in the fight against poverty, which believes that the presidency of the bank should be decided by a democratic and transparent process, given that «the World Bank is not a US bank, a commercial bank or a private equity firm.