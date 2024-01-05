Home » The world celebrates World Spaghetti Day: And Cuba?
Today, December 4, is celebrated as National Spaghetti Day, a day dedicated to indulging in this delicious pasta. While the origins of this holiday are not entirely clear, it is a popular day for lovers of Italian cuisine in the United States. However, in Cuba, the celebration of this holiday is not as feasible due to the scarcity and high prices of spaghetti.

Spaghetti has become a luxury item in Cuba, with prices soaring in both private and state-run stores. It was once an affordable staple for ordinary citizens, but economic measures have made it increasingly difficult to access. In private restaurants, a plate of spaghetti can cost over 1000 pesos, making it a luxury item for many.

The celebration of National Spaghetti Day in Cuba seems like a distant possibility as the food prices continue to rise. While international and national diners may enjoy indulging in this classic dish, in Cuba, it remains a luxury that many cannot afford. As prices continue to rise, the future celebration of this holiday in Cuba remains uncertain.

