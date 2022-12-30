World eagerly awaits return of Chinese tourists

China Tourism News reporter Zhang Yu Wang Wei trainee reporter Guo Ziteng

With the successive adjustments of China‘s entry and exit policies, in the past two days, the tourism bureaus of various countries have set off a “grab for people” war on social media, sending out invitations to Chinese tourists one after another. On major online platforms, searches for related outbound travel products have also seen a wave of peaks. Some people in the industry said that after the restart of outbound travel, there will be new changes in the travel preferences of Chinese tourists, and whether the entry policies of various overseas destinations are friendly will also affect the choice of tourists.

Invite Chinese tourists

On the Sina Weibo platform, the official Weibo of the French Embassy in China wrote: “Chinese friends, France welcomes you with open arms”; the Canadian Tourism Board released: “There is a cobbled Victoria Street in Charlottetown… Next summer, I will be waiting for you in Canada”; Tourism Australia said: “There are more than 8,000 islands and more than 10,000 beaches. When you start again, where will your first stop in Australia be?”; Tourism New Zealand wrote Said: “The beautiful scenery in memory, the reunion after a long absence, all the longing and longing, finally got the answer”; the Norwegian National Tourism Administration wrote: “For three years, Norway’s fjords, aurora, islands, glaciers… I miss and call you loudly! See you in Norway in 2023.”

The South African Tourism Board and local South African tourism practitioners have been making preparations for the arrival of Chinese tourists. The relevant person in charge of the South African Tourism Bureau said: “We are looking forward to China‘s resumption of outbound travel. South Africa implements global-based health and safety protocols to ensure that the safety, health and hygiene of tourists are given top priority. I hope Chinese tourists can rest assured and at ease. Come to South Africa and experience the unique charm of the rainbow country of South Africa. South Africa always insists on sustainable and responsible travel, and allows tourists to enjoy a new travel lifestyle through diversified ecological products, green tourism projects and experiences. In addition, due to At present, the number of international tourists in South Africa has decreased, so prices have also dropped. Therefore, once Chinese tourists return to South Africa, they can enjoy more value-for-money travel experience.”

The person in charge of the Los Angeles Convention and Visitors Bureau said: “For the past three years, we have been preparing for the restart of the Chinese outbound tourism market. Before 2019, the tourism industry in Los Angeles has achieved milestone leaps for nine consecutive years. In 2019, it will receive international inbound tourists. 7.4 million visitors, including 1.2 million from China. We eagerly look forward to the return of Chinese tourists.”

“Over the past three years, the Fiji Tourism Bureau has actively embraced changes and opened up new markets at home and abroad. Through various marketing and promotion activities, we have planted grass for Chinese tourists at home and abroad, actively participated in major tourism exhibitions, and launched a series of online and offline destinations. Early bird promotions for training and tourism products. After 3 years of precipitation, we are finally ushering in the return of Chinese outbound tourism, and we are fully prepared.” said Zheng Rurui, Global Director of Chinese Market and Chief Representative of the Greater China Region of Fiji Tourism Bureau .

Chang Dianna, Director of the Swiss National Tourism Administration China, said: “We continue to be optimistic about the Chinese market, accurately segmenting tourist groups according to tourism interests and hobbies, and paying more attention to new products, new partners and sustainable tourism development in the market. The next step , we will shift the focus of promotion from traditional travel agency products to meeting the needs of independent travellers.”

Pan Kenan, Director of the Beijing Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told reporters that after nearly three years of waiting, Thailand finally ushered in the good news of the Chinese outbound tourism market. The Thai tourism industry responded enthusiastically and expressed their eagerness for the return of Chinese tourists: ” I haven’t seen you in 3 years, and I miss you very much. Magic Thailand will welcome you with the same enthusiasm as always.”

Respond to changing needs

During the interview, some industry players told reporters that new changes have taken place in tourists’ outbound preferences. Among them, the friendliness of overseas destinations, the convenience of visas and the local security situation directly affect the choice of tourists.

According to Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Spring and Autumn Tourism, after the resumption of inbound and outbound tourism business, tourism products will be more small-group and personalized, and group tour products will have more customized features and requirements, and will be more themed; Projects with cultural attributes will be more integrated into tourism product design; the proportion of research and school visits for young people in products will further increase; tourists and travel agencies will pay more attention to safety. “After travel agencies are allowed to carry out outbound and inbound tourism business, it is unlikely that there will be a retaliatory rebound in outbound tourism immediately, and it should climb gradually and relatively gently.”

Yang Yanfeng, director of the Online Tourism Research Center of the School of Tourism, Beijing Union University, said: “Based on the external environment and concerns about the epidemic, Chinese tourists still need a period of adjustment. During this period, which overseas destination countries have entry policies for Chinese tourists? Those that are more friendly and open will be more popular with Chinese tourists. In this sense, I think the Southeast Asian market should be the first to start.”

“The facilitation of visas and the recovery of air routes are the key factors affecting the recovery of the market. Enterprises must make preparations for outbound travel in advance. The needs and preferences of tourists have changed a lot, and timely adjustments must be made in terms of products. Adjust and sort out. Be more proactive in visa processing and other outbound services.” said Deng Ning, deputy dean of the School of Tourism Science of Beijing International Studies University.

“Many foreign popular tourist destinations have begun to make efforts to attract Chinese tourists, which has created a good atmosphere for the recovery of China‘s outbound tourism market and exchanges between China and the world. Chinese tourists will also vote with their feet and go to these places first. A friendly and welcoming destination,” said a person from Ctrip Research Institute.

Enterprises actively promote

During the interview, the reporter learned that the major platform companies have already started pre-stage publicity and marketing, sorting out the entry policies of various countries for tourists, and planting grass for outbound destinations.

Xiang Min, head of Fliggy’s air ticket business, said: “This year, Fliggy has successively launched dozens of future international air ticket products with Etihad, Singapore Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, China United Airlines and other airlines. Policy optimization, these future flights will soon become immediate flights.”

Airbnb China recently released the 2023 “Spring” plan, launched a series of brand activities “The world is waiting for you to start again”, fully mobilized internal and external resources, and accurately reached users through all media, multiple rounds, and multiple points, and invited China Together with Airbnb, travelers unlock thousands of adventures to reunite with the world. Aiming at the outbound travel needs of the younger generation of travelers who want “deep and slow travel, safety and flexibility, and longing for ‘meaningful travel'”, Airbnb has successively launched a series of innovative products such as the AirCover Worldwide Worry-Free Protection Plan and more than 60 special categories .

Tuniu posted “Important Reminders on Destination Policies” on its official website, sorting out the entry and visa policies of overseas destinations that Chinese tourists are more concerned about.

“Mafengwo’s authoritative guide brand Polaris Guide has been updated in real time and launched an ‘official guide’ for overseas destinations, covering dozens of popular countries and destinations in Asia, Europe, America, Oceania, and Africa. The content covers visas, transportation , accommodation, food, must-check experience and other information, to ensure that tourists can obtain new, accurate and complete strategy information and authentic and novel ways to play, so that their overseas trips will be unimpeded.” The relevant person in charge of Mafengwo said.

“After the release of the new entry-exit policy, our call center and official website consultation volume has increased by 6 to 7 times. The long-term entry-exit products have been prepared. In addition, Miracle Travel has signed a strategic cooperation with MSC Mediterranean Cruises to become The special partner of MSC Mediterranean Cruises’ 2024 round-the-world route has launched a 121-day round-the-world product. The “Argentina + Antarctic” product has also been launched to meet the needs of tourists for outbound travel.” The relevant person in charge of Zhongxin Tourism said.