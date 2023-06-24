«The world has seen that the leaders of Russia do not control anything»- TV Courier

The Ukrainian president comments on the day of June 24, in which the Wagner group advanced towards Moscow

«Today the world saw that the leaders of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at all. Complete chaos. Complete absence of predictability. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this in a video posted on Telegram, after the news of theadvance on Moscow by the Wagner group and subsequent rethinking announced by the head of the mercenary organization, Yevgeny Prigozhin. “In one day, they lost several of their millions, plus cities, and they showed all the Russian bandits, mercenaries, oligarchs and whoever else how easy it is to capture Russian cities and, probably, arsenals with weapons. Now, it is very important that no one in the world remains silent out of fear of this Russian mess. The world shouldn’t be afraid. We know what protects us. Our unity», added Zelensky, according to which «Ukraine will certainly be able to protect Europe from any Russian force, no matter who commands it».

