Ferrara, 4 April 2023 – Aovation of affection (video) welcomed the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella (Photo) in his speech in the Abbado theater where he participated in the inauguration of the 632nd academic year of UniFe.

4 Photo The visit of the President of the Republic in front of the municipal theater of Ferrara for the inauguration of the 632nd academic year of the UniFe

Mattarella: wars are out of time

Mattarella underlined “the importance of a internal Erasmus that is, the need for circularity for students to exchange between our universities as is already the case for teachers, and it is always an opportunity for growth. The world – President Mattarella then explained – has changed a lot in about fifty years. There are elements of profound diversity between the various areas of the world, once these differences were absorbed within the local ambit, in each continent, but now it is no longer the case because the world has become one community increasingly interconnected internally and this must be taken into account. Why – continued the Head of State – then those differences in demographic trends, of welfare distribution and wealth are not exhausted by absorbing themselves within the local sphere, they have inevitable repercussions in every part of the world. And we record it every day.”

Mattarella then focused on the role of universities as places of study and reflection “suitable for the new scenarios. Scenarios that make us understand how they are out of time and history behaviors of power of the last centuries leading up to wars of aggression to annex territories”. “This is the world that young people face – concluded Mattarella – and universities must help them interpret and govern”.

Bernini: merit does not scare

The university minister Anna Maria Bernini addressed the many students in the hall directly: “The ministry will always be on your side. The university path must first of all be a moment of growth. The merit need not scare, but it should be seen as a positive stimulus. The University is a factory of the future: not only a place of open and dynamic training, but a community that favors the growth of the person together with his skills”. He then declined ministerial commitments on the side of scholarships (500 million investments) and to support the creation of student residences.

In the name of Copernicus, they take turns on stage the director of Unife Laura Ramaciotti (“President Mattarella represents a point of reference for the nation and in particular for young people, on whom this ceremony wants to focus this year”, he said) and the emeritus professor Patrick Bianchi that sticks to the topic migrants: “There are disturbing demographic data, in our country the average age is 48, we live much longer, but we don’t have children. On the other side of the Mediterranean Nigeria has an average age of 18, they are growing. The disproportion is so great that think of stopping history with a decree or on the beaches of Lampedusa is against all sanity. We have to have a long look”.

The student: scholarships are blackmail

“I said: ‘I am a failure, I don’t deserve to live.’ My mother must have heard and endured these words when later, the medicine test, I perceived that I didn’t make it, for the second time – Alessandra De Fazio, president of the Unife student council who intervenes after the execution of the Let us therefore rejoice, hymn of goliardia and students -. What an exaggeration for a test that can be retaken the following year… But how can we think that a university course should be dictated by our times, be our property, while we are continually bombarded by the myth of performativity and from an illogical competition that slams the successes of others in our faces and makes us breathe a sigh of relief when someone fails for us?”. And again: “Scholarships are blackmail, if we all have the same right why should someone be forced to keep tighter times just because they are poorer?”.

I vip in sala

The former prime minister is seated in the front row Romano Prodithe former minister Dario Franceschinithe Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi, who is also president of the Ferrara Arte Foundation. Also in the audience was the president of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano BonacciniMayor Alan Fabbrithe bishop and president of the Migrantes Foundation, Giancarlo Peregoand the municipal director Moni Ovadia.

After the performance of the European anthem and the national anthem by the University Choir and the ‘Girolamo Frescobaldi’ Conservatory of Ferrara, the magnificent rector Laura Ramaciotti he held the traditional report on the University. The inaugural address was entrusted to Patrick Bianchiformer minister, former rector and professor emeritus of Unife: he started from the figure of Nicolò Copernicuswho graduated in Canon Law in our university in 1503, to reflect on the role to which universities and male and female students are called today, whose horizon is increasingly international, as the was that of the Polish scientist.

The previous one from 2017

It is not the first time that Mattarella has visited our city. On 13 December 2017, the President of the Republic inaugurated the Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah in via Piangipane and visited the exhibition ‘Jews, an Italian story. The first thousand years’.