Since she gave me that loaf it has become my mission to revive her with frequent refreshments, keeping her warm in the oven with the light on (if she is ever afraid of the dark), talking about it at refreshments but also at various times of the day. After almost two weeks my little girl is beautiful and thriving, you can see her behind the focaccia!!!
Per focaccia recipe I trusted this beautiful blog pappa-reale.net where you can also find advice on how to make your own sourdough.
The focaccia was a great satisfaction especially considering that my little one while eating slices without a fight said to me “mom this is the best focaccia in the world” ahahaha. The recipe also included cherry tomatoes but I didn’t have any and I made it plain but I can assure you that even “smooth” is really delicious, crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside!!
The recipe copied paro-paro from Antonella which is perfect indeed more than perfect!!
For a 44.5 X 30.5 cm rectangular pan and for a 18 cm diameter round pan
Ingredients
220 g of sourdough (active)
350 gr of “0″ flour (I used the Coop one)
180 – 200 g of water
1/2 kg of cherry tomatoes
10 g of butter
extra virgin olive oil
Origan
sale
The night before, do the refreshment to the sourdough, so that it reactivates. The next day, take 220 g of sourdough and place in a large bowl, add 180 g of water and with a fork dissolve the yeast well until it is all liquid and without lumps. Add the flour, a teaspoon of salt and two tablespoons of oil. Always start mixing with a fork until the flour has absorbed all the water, at this point pass everything on the pastry board and start working the dough with your knuckles, and from time to time add a drop of water if you realize that the dough is hard. Precise quantities of water cannot be given, in this case I would start with 180 g and then add it if necessary and in any case the dough must be soft but not excessively sticky. Furthermore, it should be taken into account that the working time of the dough is 20-25 minutes. After an initial kneading with the knuckles, beat the dough vigorously on the pastry board, always holding it in one or both hands, in this way it stretches, then folds back on itself, turn 90° and repeat the operation until when the dough is smooth. Form a ball and make a cross cut, cover with a damp cloth and leave to rest for an hour. Butter 2 pans, take the dough and divide it into the parts necessary to fill the pans used. Flatten the dough on a pastry board, put it in the pan and spread it well with your hands until the whole pan is covered. Cover again with a damp cloth and place in the oven off for 4-5 hours. Once the leavening time has elapsed, season the focaccia with cherry tomatoes cut into circles, oil, salt and oregano. Bake in a preheated oven at 200° for 25-30 minutes. Before serving, leave to cool on a rack.