And yeah, I’ve been on the run for a while but Vivi made me want to put my hands back in the dough. She gave me part of the its sourdough which had been frozen before the birth of the most beautiful paciocchino in the world Since she gave me that loaf it has become my mission to revive her with frequent refreshments, keeping her warm in the oven with the light on (if she is ever afraid of the dark), talking about it at refreshments but also at various times of the day. After almost two weeks my little girl is beautiful and thriving, you can see her behind the focaccia!!!Per focaccia recipe I trusted this beautiful blog pappa-reale.net where you can also find advice on how to make your own sourdough.The focaccia was a great satisfaction especially considering that my little one while eating slices without a fight said to me “mom this is the best focaccia in the world ” ahahaha. The recipe also included cherry tomatoes but I didn’t have any and I made it plain but I can assure you that even “smooth” is really delicious, crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside!!

The recipe copied paro-paro from Antonella which is perfect indeed more than perfect!!