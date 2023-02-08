There are cakes that you fall in love with just by reading the recipe, there are cakes that whirl through your mind for days and days, there are cakes that you can’t say “no, I won’t try you!” . There are cakes that once made everyone likes them except the one who cooked them and this is the case with this cake. Of course it’s not a good presentation, but everyone liked it and only me, who maybe I’m becoming hypercritical with myself, it’s not that it drove me crazy.This thing made me think, you will say “a cake makes you think??!”, well yes, even a cake makes me think, it made me think about how much we seek love from others without realizing that we don’t love ourselves first enough and that sometimes we should be less critical and just accept ourselves as we are 🙂In the execution of this cake I had a great helper, my little man from the house Andrea who read me the recipe (any excuse is good to let him read!) and with each ingredient we could smell the scent together, the vanilla sugar made by me, the cocoa (where he pretended to faint), the butter, the eggs and then I let him mix all the ingredients and of course I let him taste the taste of the ingredients together, also because there is nothing more beautiful when you are a child ( but also large) to lick the dough still to be cooked 🙂

I got the recipe from “winter magic“A good book even just to browse!

Ingredients:

300g of sugar

75g of white flour

2 teaspoons of vanilla sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons of bitter cocoa powder

150g of melted butter

2 eggs

100g of chopped walnuts

powdered sugar

Turn on the oven at 200°. In a bowl mix the sugar, flour, vanilla sugar, salt and cocoa. Mix well, then pour in the eggs and mix with a wooden spoon. Finally, add the melted butter. Still stirring with the spoon, add the walnuts. Pour the batter into a greased 25cm diameter springform pan. Bake the cake in the oven for about 25 minutes. The cake must remain soft in the center. Remove it from the oven and put it to cool on a rack. Decorate it with a little icing sugar.