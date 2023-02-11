This tart is for all dark chocolate lovers, it’s a real delicacy, a treat to be had in bad moments, but also in good times because how can you say no to chocolate? Well here I am not capable of it 😛I have the idea that the shortcrust pastry recipe will become my workhorse, it’s very good and it doesn’t become a brick when cooked!! In this case it should be flavored with vanilla, but it can also be made with chocolate by removing 20 g of flour and adding the same weight of bitter cocoa, or it can be flavored by adding 1 or 2 tablespoons of ground almonds or hazelnuts. In short, a true chameleonic recipe.Chocolate cream is a pleasure for the senses, just think that I have some leftover and I made small bowls to enjoy after dinner. I advise you to use Perugina chocolate both the stick and the bitter cocoa, for me they are incomparable.In short, together or separately these two preparations are fantastic and now tell me you won’t try them?!!

Ingredients for 500g of shortcrust pastry:

250g of flour (I used the They were in force for tarts)

100g of icing sugar

150g of soft butter cut into pieces

2 yolks

a vanilla pod

a pinch of salt

Ingredients for the chocolate cream:

100g of dark chocolate

500ml of milk

50g of 00 flour

50g of bitter cocoa powder

2 yolks

100g of granulated sugar

Place the flour in a fountain. In a bowl mix the sugar with the butter and add the pinch of salt and the two egg yolks. Cut the vanilla pod lengthwise and with a knife remove the pulp, add it to the mixture of butter, sugar and eggs.

Pour the butter mixture over the flour and mix the ingredients quickly, then form a ball, wrap it in plastic wrap and put it in the fridge to rest for half an hour. (I worked everything with the KA using the flat beater)

After half an hour, take 400g of dough from the loaf (the rest you can make into biscuits or smaller tarts), roll it out and line a 24cm diameter mold. Prick the bottom and cover the dough with baking paper and dried legumes to keep it from rising during cooking. Bake in the preheated oven at 180°C for about 20 minutes.

Break up the chocolate and keep it aside. Meanwhile, heat the milk over low heat. Sift together flour and cocoa.

Whip the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl with a hand whisk, add the flour previously mixed with the cocoa, then slowly pour in the hot milk, stirring to prevent lumps from forming.

Cook the cream for about 10 minutes over low heat, stirring constantly and without boiling. Remove the cream from the heat, add the chopped chocolate and stir until it has completely melted.

Pour the cream obtained into the pastry shell without baking paper and dried legumes, level it with a spatula. Transfer the tart to a serving dish and once cold, serve.

PS if the cream doesn’t solidify much, a puree in the fridge won’t hurt 😉 I kept it in the fridge for the next day and it was much more, shall we say, more serveable. The cream becomes pudding and does not drip from the slice 😛