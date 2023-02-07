Some say that my iPhone has become an extension of my arm, and in fact now I do a lot with it, no, not everything, because making phone calls is the thing I do the least!!

The app. which I most adore is instagram and in fact by now the canon collects dust and perhaps the photos lose quality a little but they certainly gain in immediacy, someone would argue, but it’s a matter of point of view 😉

But let’s not get lost in chatter, can you see the cupcake above?

Here it comes from my iPhone, no the phone didn’t, but looking at the beautiful site

But let’s get to the cupcake in question, among the various recipes, obviously my throat was struck by the most chocolaty recipe there could be, with that Ferrero rocher towering above how could I fail to try it?

This is where my well-known laziness comes into play, I had to translate the recipe, but luckily there is Facebook and one day between exchanges of makeup tips Rebecca he told me “ok you let me buy the doll’s eyes mascara and I’ll translate the recipe for you”.

The fact is that yesterday afternoon while I was cooking this she was buying mascara!!

And then they say that the net is useless, but in this case it will make her have the eyes of a doll and I’ll have more fat around her hips and that’s it!!! 🙂

But now no more talk via the recipe!!

Ingredients for 12 cupcakes

175gr of butter

175g of sugar

3 eggs

200g of self-rising flour

1 tsp of yeast (better if you have baking powder)

2 tsp of cinnamon (which I did not put personal taste)

4 tbsp of milk

12 tsp Nutella

12 Ferrero Rocher

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a 12-muffin pan with liners.

2. Work the butter and sugar until you get a light-coloured, frothy mixture. Add the eggs, one by one and mix until well blended.

3. Gradually add the flour, then the baking powder and cinnamon and lastly the milk.

4. Heat the Nutella in a small saucepan on the stove until just warm and easily stirred.

5. Divide the batter evenly into the cups. Add a teaspoon of hot Nutella to the top of each cup filled with dough and, using a teaspoon or a wooden stick, gently mix it into the mixture.

6. Bake in the center of the oven for 20/25 minutes until the muffins are golden brown and well risen.

7. Take the muffins out of the oven and let them rest for 10′ in their tray before placing them on a wire rack to cool.

8. Once cooled, cover them with the Nutella and milk chocolate cream, and finish the decoration with a Ferrero rocher.

Ingredients for the Nutella icing

300g of milk chocolate

60ml of liquid cream

2 tbsp butter

1/2 tsp of natural vanilla extract

250g of Nutella

1. Melt the milk chocolate in a bain-marie.

2. When the melted chocolate is lukewarm, add the liquid cream, the butter and the vanilla extract and work it well with the whisk.

3. Incorporate the Nutella and mix everything well until it becomes creamy. If the mixture is too liquid, put it in the refrigerator for about half an hour.

4. This icing can be kept in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Before using it again, leave it out of the refrigerator, when it is at room temperature, beat it with a whisk to obtain even more creaminess.

Unlike the original recipe, I used dark chocolate instead of the milk one, otherwise I think the icing would be less shiny, but still very tasty. To tell the truth, I even tried to cover these cupcakes with Nutella, but also to eat them uncovered, they are good in every version 🙂

For the measurements in teaspoon and tablespoon I now rely on the fantastic Ikea set, but if you really need a conversion here are some tables that I had already posted in the past.





