The world of television writers is for the right to abortion. In the United States, a collective of over 400 talents from the small screen industry, including screenwriters and showrunners, has in fact recently sent a letter to Netflix, Disney, Apple, Warner Bros. Discovery and other important realities with a simple goal: to protect employees wishing to terminate a pregnancy in states where abortion is illegal (or otherwise regulated), such as Texas, Louisiana and Georgia.

It was Variety who obtained and shared the text, signed among other things by illustrious figures in the sector, such as Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Bridgerton e Inventing Annaand Issa Rae, writer and interpreter of Insecure. The aim is the drafting of specific protocols, for example on “how companies will support the travel of employees wishing to have abortions, on the protection of their privacy and on medical assistance for complicated pregnancies, rather than on legal protections for anyone they help”. But the demand is that companies stop “political donations to anti-abortion candidates and related political action committees.”

“It is unacceptable to ask any person to choose between their rights and work – the letter reads – This situation raises fundamental questions relating to equality, health and safety at work. Many of us today would not have careers and families if we weren’t given the freedom to choose the best for ourselves. As a group, we are committed to protecting our rights and those of our colleagues. “

The collective expects written responses from the companies within ten days. The consequences are not known if they decide not to comply with the requests. But surely, any form of boycott by creatives would cause enormous damage to the increasingly strategic television industry.