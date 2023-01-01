Home World The World Park opens the ice and snow carnival mode, inviting you to enjoy the “world” snow scene-Travel-中工网
Original title: The World Park opens the ice and snow carnival mode, inviting you to enjoy the “world” snow scene

Beijing Daily client reporter Sun Ying

Nearly 100 miniature landscapes in the world park have been transformed into a world of ice and snow fairy tales! On December 31, 2022, the “Northern Olympic Dream” Ice and Snow Carnival was launched, inviting citizens to “travel around” the world and enjoy the feast of ice and snow.

According to reports, this year’s Ice and Snow Carnival combined the “continents” in the world park and the water systems in the park to systematically classify “ice” and “snow”.

Walking in the World Park, you can travel all over the “world” in one day: Italian terrace garden with snow in winter, French Arc de Triomphe in romantic winter, Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, the most beautiful castle in the world, Karnak Temple in Egypt in winter, Taj Mahal in gold and white Intertwined dreamlike, Moscow Red Square in winter, as well as the French Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower, Dutch windmills… Changing the scenery step by step, making people dizzying, punching in the “world-renowned buildings” in the snow scene.

The ice and snow interactive area is the main part of the ice and snow carnival activities, including children’s karts, snow caterpillars, snow tours, snow tanks, snowmobiles and many other immersive ice and snow projects. In addition, the ice and snow leisure area has also prepared starry sky tents for citizens in the snow mountain area, and many starry sky tents that satisfy children’s innocence have been set up. It is very dreamy after being covered with white snow in winter.

In addition, this Ice and Snow Carnival will also be themed on the first anniversary of the Winter Olympics. By promoting ice and snow sports, promoting the spirit and culture of the Winter Olympics, the general public and tourists will present a panoramic tour, shared by all, full-time carnival, and comprehensively benefiting the people. snow World.

