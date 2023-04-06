Home World The world powers look to the Roman Empire, but not the USA: they disguise it as a democracy
World powers yearning to be empires have always felt a historical envy of ancient Rome. The ambition and aspiration of the concept of theroman imperialism in the symbolism and identity of the Third Reich or Mussolini’s fascism. It also happened to Russia; the historian Klyuchevsky in the 19th century, aware of the lack in Russian historiography of the concept of the grandeur of the Roman Empire, created an imperial halo around the monarchical entity of Kievskaja Rus, the oldest organized East Slavic state, of which Kiev it was for a long time the capital. Putin often reminds us Westerners, in his delusional speeches, that Russia is still the Third Rome, the heir of the Caesars, passed through the Eastern Empire, and that Kiev was, is and will always be the heart of the ‘ great Russia’.

Case apart from the United Stateswho refuse the empire form, even though it is for all intents and purposes. The Founding Fathers, taking Octavian Augustus as a reference, capable of disguising the empire into a republic, created a system founded at the end of the 18th century (rising up against the English yoke, allowing the Americans to create their own geography, conquering a virgin continent, uninhabited by Indians and bison) not to be a democracy (neither in the Declaration of Independence nor in the Constitution does the word ‘democracy’ appear), but to be a community centered on freedom of the individual. The American people have remained pioneers, free, ‘invented’ because they come from various parts of the world, and it is for this narration that refuses empire statusbecause the individual is sacred, and the constitutional institutions serve to be at his complete service, and therefore laboriously varied, in continuous conflict, and cyclically subject to identity crises.

But as he says Lucio Caracciolo in an editorial by Limes a few months ago, the United States of America, contrary to popular belief, is not only ‘the empire’, but several empires. The original, that of the North American continent, on the other side of the world, geographically far from any war, rich in raw materials, embraced by two oceans and bordering the ally Canada and with retrograde Mexico (this would already give him the title of ’empire of empires’ ad honorem). The second, the entire West, conquered in the Second World War and which extends, in the American vision not only geographically but above all ideologically, from North America to Europe of the Natoup to Oceania, Japan, South Korea and the minor Asias, and it is to maintain this empire of over 100 billion dollars that the USA moves through an intermediary against the invading Russia guerra.

The third is the empire of the seabed, rich in precious metals that are used to produce technologies, where the future is at stake, i.e. transition ecologicaland which the US is trying to maintain at all costs, most likely including a future war against the Chinese. The fourth is that of space, beyond the earth’s atmosphere, where the Americans try to maintain their dominance. Just as, continuing on this line, we imagine the cyberspace empire, a much contested domain, where the Americans have yet to excel.

And then there is an exclusive, supernatural one, the more ‘altruistic’ one, which is the mission that Woodrow Wilson28th President, thought to have been entrusted to theunselfish Commonwealth from God to save the whole world. There American constitution it does not mention the word ‘democracy’, it is difficult to amend and it is full of devices to prevent the tyranny of the majority from prevailing – so that the Supreme Court lays down the law.

America does not want to be assimilated into the Roman Empire, but from Latin it has taken its motto, Out of many, one, ‘of the many, only one’. A way to disguise the empire in democracy which exports with weapons and wars.

