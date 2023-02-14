Home World The “World Sailing” 2024 Youth World Championships were presented in Rome. Eleven disciplines in the competition.
World

The “World Sailing” 2024 Youth World Championships were presented in Rome. Eleven disciplines in the competition.

by admin
The “World Sailing” 2024 Youth World Championships were presented in Rome. Eleven disciplines in the competition.

by albaria.org – 2 minutes ago

The venue for the event will be the upper Lake Garda, from 13 to 20 July 2024. More than 900 athletes and technicians are expected to attend with male and female fleets in the 29er, 420, ILCA6, Nacra15, Formula Kite classes…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sailing: the “World Sailing” 2024 Youth World Championships presented in Rome. Eleven disciplines in the competition. appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper albaria.org».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The hunt for Russian bombers in the skies of the Baltic

You may also like

Instituto C&A selects authorial fashion brands led by...

Udinese | Udogie’s record, Nzola’s idea and Deulo’s...

Dakar Dem Dikk, a carrier of love –...

Anamaria Prodan, the first statements about the new...

Receipt of the LG HU915QE for a future...

Jovana Jeremić parked at the pedestrian crossing |...

Turkey issues 113 arrest warrants for investigating collapsed...

How to make Boudoir photos. – The world...

«Valentine’s Day Mascara», Banksy’s work against violence against...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: U.S. embassy calls on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy