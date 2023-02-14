by albaria.org – 2 minutes ago

The venue for the event will be the upper Lake Garda, from 13 to 20 July 2024. More than 900 athletes and technicians are expected to attend with male and female fleets in the 29er, 420, ILCA6, Nacra15, Formula Kite classes…

