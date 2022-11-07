original title:

The world says | Extremism in the United States is increasing!Law enforcement: Violent extremists pose greater threat to midterm elections

China Daily, November 4 (Xinhua) — The 2022 mid-term elections in the United States have entered a sprint stage, and the haze of domestic extremism has also intensified. Violent extremists of different ideologies in the United States pose an “increasing threat” to the midterm elections, according to a joint intelligence bulletin obtained by ABC News.

The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center and the US Capitol Police have warned that after the midterm elections, those who believe the election was fraudulent views or provoke violence.

The announcement pointed out that before and after the midterm elections, perceptions of electoral fraud and the response of domestic extremists to controversial issues may prompt domestic extremists to plan and carry out sporadic violence. perceptions and dissatisfaction with the election results could lead to heightened threats of violence against a wide range of targets, such as ideological opponents and election workers.”

Before and during the midterm elections, violent extremist activities in the United States are likely to focus on “election-related infrastructure, personnel, and voters participating in the election, including polling stations, ballot box placement, voter registration points, election activities,” the report said. venues and public places such as political party offices”.

“The potential targets of violent domestic extremists include candidates, elected officials, election workers, political rallies, representatives of various parties, ethnic and religious minorities, or perceived ideological opponents,” the bulletin warned.

It is reported that the announcement came as New York police also issued a warning that election workers could be targeted. The New York Police Bulletin on October 26 also pointed out that hostile speech and threats by extremists and malicious actors in chat groups, encrypted messaging channels and other online forums may resonate and promote the dissemination and dissemination of false information to target people. Election-related infrastructure and personnel violence created the environment.

The number of domestic terrorism investigations in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2020 and 2021, according to an Oct. 28 report by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.