The world‘s 15th country with a population of over 100 million is about to be born, and Vietnam will reach it in April at the fastest

Population is an important indicator of a country’s comprehensive strength. The world will soon usher in another country with a population of more than 100 million, that is Vietnam, and it will be realized in April at the earliest.

According to Vietnamese media reports, data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam show that as of 00:00 on April 1, 2022, Vietnam has a population of 99.2 million.

According to the average population growth rate in recent years, Vietnam will become the 15th country with a population exceeding 100 million in mid-April this year.It is also the third country in Southeast Asia with a population of 100 million. The other two Southeast Asian countries with a population of over 100 million are Indonesia and the Philippines.

In November 2022, the United Nations announced that the global population will reach 8 billion. It reached 7 billion in 2011.That is to say, in just 11 years, the human population has increased by another 1 billion.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that this is a moment for human beings to think about their shared responsibility for the planet.

Global population growth is attributed to the gradual increase in human life expectancy due to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene, and medicine. In addition, high fertility rates in some countries have also contributed to rapid population growth.