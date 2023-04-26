The World’s Greatest Gambler – The Downfall of Lucky Archie Karas

Gambling has made some people famous who have managed to become professional players in the field and win huge sums. Others got lucky just once and hit the big jackpot. Others were lucky in the first phase by winning huge amounts, but later they had bad luck, various things happened to them and they could not enjoy the money anymore.

Have you ever heard of a player who got off to a great start in the gambling business, gaining instant stardom, but ended up losing so much that they simply quit the business and became a nobody? Such a situation existed and it can be said, without any doubt, that that player was both lucky with the chariot, but equally unlucky.

Gambling is fickle, has ups and downs, is marked by uncertainty, bad decisions made by players, so it is not surprising that situations like the one above exist. One such case that stands out more than others is that of a celebrity player casino named Anargyros Karabourniotis, also known as Archie Karas.

Archie Karas is a Greek immigrant who comes from a poor family. He was born in 1950 in Greece. At the age of 15, after a serious incident with his father (he threw a shovel at Archie and came close to cutting off his head), he ran away from home. He boarded a ship bound for America and has been living in the United States ever since.

He knew since he was a child that he didn’t want to be poor anymore. To change his life, he turned to the world of gambling. Over the years he has won exorbitant sums at poker, billiards and other forms of gambling.

But Archie, unlike most other gamblers, ended up facing poverty again, the very thing he wanted to escape. At the present time, Archie Karas has definitively left the world of gambling.

The gambling experience

When he arrived in the US, he lived for a while in Portland, Oregon, but later moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as a waiter in a restaurant next to a pool hall. He had managed to make more money playing billiards than serving.

He then moved on to poker, where he proved to be a very good player. He said he was a millionaire from poker winnings, then poor, and again a millionaire, then poor, these ups and downs repeating constantly.

One of his most famous ups and downs came in 1990, when Archie had amassed around $2 million. Unsurprisingly for his route, over the next 2 years Karas lost all but $50 of his money. He decided to go to Las Vegas with the $50 in his pocket. That determination turned him into a gambling legend.

Arriving in Las Vegas, he borrowed $10,000 from a friend and tripled it in one night at the casinos. He then looked for pool games and thus got into a marathon of pool games with a world champion poker player, whose name Archie refused to divulge. They played for 2 1/2 months, and at the end Karas estimated a profit of 1.1 million dollars.

The game stopped when Archie noticed that his opponent was on a steady winning streak and challenged him to another game: poker. It wasn’t a good decision on Karas’ part considering his opponent had been world poker camp. When the stakes reached $3 million, Archie’s opponent decided to fold and another world-class poker player named Stu Ungar entered. He lost $1.2 million. Next was Chip Reese who lost $2 million to Archie. Doyle Brunson, Johnny Moss and Puggy Pearson, legendary names in the poker world all lost to Archie Karas. The amounts lost were never disclosed.

When the poker round was finally over, Archie had won $17 million. He couldn’t stop gambling and went to play dice. He initially lost $11 million at the craps table, but his biggest loss was $17 million at baccarat. After this major failure he simply ran out of the casino.

He took a break for a while, then went back into casinos and played big, but lost everything in the end. He is said to have won and lost 40 million dollars over the years and only got away with one car. That’s all he bought with his gambling money.

The Mistakes of Archie Karas

A Las Vegas newspaper revealed that Archie was arrested several times before and after his legendary victory. His first arrest was in 1988 for marking cards at a Reno casino while playing blackjack. In 1992 he was arrested in Laughlin also for fraud and four years later he was arrested again. In 2007 he was arrested in Las Vegas for cheating at card games.

In 2013 he made a bad choice that affected the rest of his life. That year he was arrested again for cheating and defrauding a California casino. He was sentenced to prison and blacklisted by the Nevada Gaming Control Boards. He is no longer allowed to be in or around a gambling establishment at all.

Once a legend, now due to crime, Archie Karas can barely find a place to play.

Conclusion

No matter how much he earned, Archie Karas was never satisfied. Such stories are not unique, but quite common in the world of gambling. Therefore, do not forget to play responsibly every time you think of taking part in any type of casino, be careful to manage your budget and play only for your own entertainment.