According to reports, around 23:30 local time on November 27 (17:30 on the 28th Beijing time),The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, erupts.

However, as of noon on the 28th, the local government has not yet required residents to evacuate, but opened shelters as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, the night sky in Hawaii on the 27th was filled with smoke and gave off a bright red light. The U.S. Geological Survey put the volcano’s alert level at “Warning,” meaning a “hazardous eruption is imminent, ongoing or suspected to be imminent.”

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Ross tweeted on the 28th that the eruption of Mauna Loa does not appear to be threatening the residential areas below. But as a precaution, the local government opened shelters for people at places such as the Old Kona Airport and Kavu Stadium.

Magno, director of the Hawaii Civil Defense Bureau, said that Mauna Loa volcano accounts for 51% of the land area of ​​​​Hawaii Island. After the eruption, most parts of the island may be affected by it. And if there is an eruption, it only takes a few hours for the lava to reach the residences closest to the crater.

According to previous reports, the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, which is part of the US Geological Survey, said that Mauna Loa has been in a “highly unstable” state since mid-September. In October, local officials issued a warning to residents.

Mauna Loa volcano is about 4169 meters above sea level and is one of the largest active volcanoes in the world. Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since records began in 1843.The last time was in March 1984 and lasted three weeks.