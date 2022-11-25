Original title: The most wealthy country in the world, oil is cheaper than water, can marry 4 wives, once banned tourists from entering, it is so mysterious that no one knows, but it is warm and friendly to China.

The highlight moment last night undoubtedly belonged to Saudi Arabia. People who don’t know football may wonder what it means for Saudi Arabia to win Argentina. someone said,It’s like when Lin Daiyu beat Tyson to the ground with three punches.

This popular and shocking metaphor seems to understand why Saudi Arabia has a day off to celebrate because of a victory in a game.

This series of operations aroused everyone’s curiosity about this mysterious country of local tyrants.

– 01 –

the most mysterious country

Many people have a big misunderstanding about Saudi Arabia“Besides local tyrants, local tyrants,Nothing but desert. “As for this sentence, I can only say that you are half right.

here isOne of the richest countries in the world,The world’s second largest oil reserves,Here oil is cheaper than water,A man can have four wives.

The King’s Flying Airplane, With Gold-Plated Elevator!

If there are too many diamonds, they will be posted all over the car!

Luxury cars, yachts, and private jets are all standard equipment, and lions, tigers, and falcons can be raised at will. Saudi princes even chartered special planes for their pets. It can be said that their lives are beyond your imagination.

But if you want to say that there are only deserts in Saudi Arabia, you are completely wrong.

This is not Morocco, but the streets are full of colorful retro and dreamy buildings.

This is not a tropical rainforest, but there is never a lack of that touch of greenery.

This is not Southeast Asia, but it also has thousands of kilometers of coastline.

There are countless places of interest here.

At the same time, there are also unexpected and wonderful experiences.

History and modernity coexist,Ancient and magical blend,The country that once denied entry to touristsFamily,Finally in 2019Lifted the veil of mystery.Since then, it has become the dream of all travel lovers to go to Saudi Arabia once in this life.

– 02 –

Different city scenery

go to mecca

Located in western Saudi Arabia, in a narrow valley in the Serat Mountains, Mecca is Islam’s holiest city. As a famous historical city, Mecca is surrounded by mountains with magnificent scenery,But the most famous of these is the[麦加大清真寺]。

This is the place that Muslims all over the world yearn for most, and it is also the holy place in their minds. Every year during the Islamic Ramadan, devout Muslims from all over the world trek hard and travel thousands of miles to the Grand Mosque of Mecca to pay homage to Allah, Allah and the Holy Land they pointed out. The holy stone covers an area of ​​356,000 square meters, which is only less than 100,000 square meters smaller than the Vatican. But even so, Saudi Arabia still feels that it is not enough. The local investment of 100 billion US dollars is used to expand the mosque. It is expected that it will reach 1.5 million square meters before 2030. It is truly bigger than the country.

go to the medina

Medina was the first capital of a Muslim country in history,It is associated with Mecca,Jerusalem,together are calledIslamThree Holy Lands.If Mecca is the birthplace of Islam, then Medina is the first step for Islam to go to the world.

At the same time, it also has the first world cultural heritage site in Saudi Arabia[石谷考古遗址]。

This is preserved by the Nabataean civilization, and the largest site has a long history dating back to the 1st century BC to the 1st century AD.

The landforms of Madain Saleh are varied, with spectacular cliffs and deep valleys, and undulating sand dunes, mixed with countless reddish sandstones that have been weathered into strange shapes, glowing red under the sunlight, which is dizzying. in,most representativethat is[象鼻山]。

It is like an ancient mammoth, standing in the sand and stone ruins, and it will not fall down for a thousand years.

In addition, as a well-known world cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia, while preserving historical relics, it is also constantly developing novel tourism and cultural industries. In the ancient city of Euler, you can see a sci-fi and mysterious building,its name is[马拉亚]。Meaning “mirror” in Arabic, the building covers as much as 9,740 square meters of mirrors as its name suggests.

The desert, sunset, and tourists are reflected in it, and it is integrated with everything around it, and it can create a magical feeling without post-production.

go to jeddah

Jeddah, which is adjacent to the Red Sea, is the second largest city in Saudi Arabia after the capital Riyadh. Under the dual influence of trade and pilgrimage, it has developed into a prosperous multicultural gathering place.there are beautiful[港口]，Witnessed every step towards prosperity, and also recorded the beautiful stories of countless people here.

here is special[法赫德国王喷泉]，It is not in the palace or on the square, but built in the sea, directly introducing the sea water of the Red Sea, and the jet height can reach 1024 feet, straight into the sky, which is particularly spectacular.

ThisThere are the most not to be missed[巴拉德街区]，Walking through the alleys, looking for a variety of colorful buildings, doors and windows, visiting the local market, and tasting local snacks is the best way to open up the ancient city.

Everything in Jeddah, separated by the mist of time and space, interweaves the prosperity of the Thousand and One Nights, coupled with the warm evening wind blowing from the Red Sea, how can it not make people intoxicated.

go to taif

Seeing this, some people may say that Saudi Arabia is very good, but it is too hot. Doesn’t Saudi Arabia have a place to escape the heat?

Yes, of course, Taif is the summer capital of Saudi Arabia. The city was built on Mount Qazwan. Western traveler Du Taizan said:“Ta’if is MeccaGarden of Eden，The air is fresh and the water is gurgling. “

Whether you live in a villa or enjoy the coolness by driving up the mountain,TaifThey are all summer favorites of the locals.

– 03 –

Beautiful natural scenery

Rub Khali Desert

“The world’s largest floating desert”

Most of Saudi Arabia is covered by desert.the largest of whichis the Rub Khali Desert,One of the largest deserts in the world, it covers the entire southern region of Saudi Arabia. It also occupies most of the territory of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Because of the strong winds here all the year round, the wind force can reach level 12 at its peak, so under the influence of strong winds, this desert forms a wind and sand flow, which continues to expand to the surrounding areas. It looks like an ambitious yellow dragon, constantly Devouring the tranquility of the surrounding area, the ever-changing desert landscape, the continuous contours of sand dunes, and the special texture of sand and stones of various colors constitute a flowing freehand painting.

In addition, here is also known as the most mysterious desert. Because in this most inhospitable place for human habitation, there lived a group of the most mysterious Arabian nomads. The Bedouin, who make a living by raising camels, move regularly according to seasons and fixed routes. Each nomadic distance is often more than 1,000 kilometers.

Red Sea

“Greatly underrated waters”

Strange to say, this long and narrow sea between northeast Africa and the Arabian Peninsula is obviously surrounded by deserts, but it has become the clearest sea. The beauty of the Red Sea is that there is no need for filter blessing, the blue is very layered, light blue, lake blue, dark blue, azure blue, indigo, changing from time to time, sometimes changing gradually, all the filth is washed away at a glance, accompanied by the exotic scenery of Islam, blowing With the sea breeze and the yacht going out to sea, you will definitely find the exclusive leisure in the Red Sea.

If you like diving,must not miss[蒂朗岛]。Although you may feel a little different the moment you land on the island, most of the island is deserted, with no vegetation and no permanent residents. But after going into the sea, you will find a huge surprise hidden in the bottom of the sea.

herehas a large areacoral reef,At a glance, there are all kinds of endless coral clumps, and all kinds of unnamed fish swimming in groups, like a melody played by the sea. Looking up at the sea, the halo cast by the sun refracts colorful beams of light. Although it is under the sea, it does not feel dark at all. It is really a rare underwater world.

Hasa Oasis

“The largest self-contained oasis in the world”

With 2.5 million date palms covering the interior of Saudi Arabia’s Gulf coast, Al-Hasa is a lush desert oasis like a green jewel in a sea of ​​sand.

Walking into this oasis with a history of more than 6,000 years, you will find that the mysterious Saudi Arabia has many choices, from hot springs to historic mosques, to sweeping beautiful scenery, and don’t forget to take it with you when you leave Some delicious candied dates.

- 04 –

Brilliant and eye-catching cultural colors

mosque

In the major cities of Saudi Arabia, there are different mosques, each of which has its own characteristics, whether it is from the outside or inside.

Just like the saying, “To understand a place, you must go deep into its cultural color.” Calm down and feel the colorful humanistic charm here.

market

Walking in the streets and alleys of Saudi Arabia, you will find various bazaars, various local specialty products, exquisite and complicated handmade carpets, rich and fragrant Yemeni spices, and treasures of unknown origin, all of which can be found in the bazaars.

Saudi Arabia is not only made up of deserts, but with azure blue oceans and mountains surrounded by green trees, we shuttle through breathtaking pictures and swim in the historical memory of ancient and modern civilizations.

The miracle created by Saudi Arabia is not only an exciting ball game, but also more charm, waiting for you to savor it carefully.