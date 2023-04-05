The legendary Dutch midfielder Vesli Sneijder doesn’t stop calling out Dusan Tadic, and we’ll see how far it goes. When you look at the numbers and statistics, it’s clear that he doesn’t have much right to hit the Serb.

“I would throw Tadić out of the team very quickly! I really like Hejtinga, but his changes… It’s like seeing Alfred Šrojder in the team again. Again Tadić has to stay on the field for 90 minutes. I have nothing against Serbs, I have a lot of Serbian friends, but that’s enough“, Wesley Snyder said recently in a show.

Whatever happens in the Netherlands, Wesley Sneijder is to blame Dusan Tadic! The captain of Ajax and the Serbian national team earned cult status in Amsterdam by playing in the shirt of the famous club, and scored 101 goals in 232 games in the red and white shirt, but since the beginning of this season, Sneijder has not stopped attacking the Serb.

First, in September 2022, he said that Tadić “shameful” and completely out of shape. Everything started from this statement: “Tadić’s form is slowly becoming embarrassing… As if he is completely out of shape. At this point you need to put an end to his suffering and put him on the bench. He is the captain of the team, but he can also be the captain of the team by giving other players a chance“, said Wesley Snejder, who believes that “Tadic has not been himself for some time”, and then a month later he continued his attacks: “Why didn’t coach Schroeder start with Kudus in the position of ten and with Brobi as a striker? Why did Davy Klassen play? I have serious doubts that he did it – because if it had gone well – that would have been the end for Dusan Tadic!“

At the beginning of 2023, he continued at the same pace: “What would I change in the team? I would kick Tadic out. I would buy Kalvin Basija a ticket to return to his former club. Then I would slowly start to restore the team’s self-confidence,” Sneijder said, and all that got to call out Tadic because of the captain’s armband! And does he have the right? Well, let’s see the numbers.

IF THE GOAT LIES, THE NUMBER DOESN’T LIE…

Since arriving in the Netherlands, Dušan Tadić has worn the captain’s armband and won three Dutch championship titles, two national cups and one super cup. Wesley Sneijder won one title, two cups and one super cup during his time in Amsterdam, so it is clear who is more successful. Sneijder played five full senior seasons in Ajax, and this is Tadic’s fifth, and during that time, the Serb has 101 goals and 110 assists, while Sneijder has 58 goals and 47 assists, which is roughly twice as much as the Serb.

Even if we were to look at Tadic’s weakest season since joining the club, he has 9 goals and 19 assists, which means that he participated in scoring 28 goals. In the most effective season in the “Kopljanica” jersey (2005/06), Snajder scored 22 goals and 13 assists, which means that he participated in 35 goals. Dušan Tadić has eight more games to play this season, in which Sasvin will surely improve his balance.

If, even in his “worst” season in the Ajax jersey, he is again better than Wesley Sneijder in his best days, will the criticism stop?