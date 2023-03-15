A Russian fighter plane collided with a US drone that was flying over the Black Sea in international airspace on Tuesday morning. Shortly thereafter, the drone crashed due to the damage it sustained. There are still various details on the dynamics of the accident that are not known, but it was certainly the most serious collision between a US military vehicle and a Russian one since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The US drone was an unmanned MQ-9 Reaper: it had departed from a base in Romania for a reconnaissance flight of about 10 hours. The accident took place around 7 in the morning Italian (but was communicated only in the late afternoon): according to the US army, two Russian SU-27S interceptor fighters would have flanked the drone for at least 30 minutes, and after having unloaded fuel on it one of them would hit him.

The United States did not accuse Russia of deliberately hitting the drone, but still called the incident the result of an “irresponsible” maneuver by Russian fighters. John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman for the US presidency, he said that it is not the first time that during the war in Ukraine Russia has carried out interception operations of this type in the Black Sea, but he specified that the latter was particularly notable due to its dangerousness.

Kirby used very harsh words to describe the incident, especially in relation to US support for Ukraine in the ongoing war. “If the message [dei russi] is that they want to dissuade us from flying and operating in international airspace, over the Black Sea, then that message will fail. We will continue to fly and operate in international airspace over international waters. The Black Sea belongs to no nation,” Kirby said.

The Russian Defense Ministry responded to the US government by saying the drone was flying over the Black Sea near Crimea in an area that had been declared “off limits” by Russia because it was involved in Russian military operations in the ongoing war in Ukraine, and that therefore the SU-27S fighters were forced to intervene to intercept it. The ministry also said that the Russian fighters would not have used weapons against the drone or would have hit it in any way: according to Russia, the drone would have fallen due to a sudden maneuver that would have caused it to suddenly lose altitude.

Meanwhile, the United States has summoned the Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, who spoke to the Russian media on Tuesday afternoon, defining the incident as “a provocation” by the US military. Antonov said the drone was “deliberately and defiantly moving toward Russian territory with its radar systems turned off,” and called US drone activities in the Black Sea “in the immediate vicinity of our borders” a cause for concern.