The wounded memory”, comic review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Soledad is the name of a woman, but also of a town; specifically one that suffered the cruelty of the Francoist army during the Spanish Civil War. Tito makes use of family material (the protagonist of this book is his grandfather Tiburcio of him), experiences, statements, memories and documents to put together a new volume of his personal series “Soledad”.

This is a collection of stories about the unreasonableness of the Civil War, of all wars really. Volume four, titled “The wounded memory”, speaks above all of pain, escapes and hiding places. The pages are loaded with meaning and also with illustrations: Tito’s drawings are hyper-realistic, when he paints characters they almost look like portraits, and there are graphic details down to the last millimeter of each cartoon. Impressive and a bit exhausting at the same time.

As for the plot, the French author with Spanish roots knows how to play well with the slow passage of time, which is often more tiresome than the action itself. “Loneliness: wounded memory” It is an album that reflects the sad reality that happened in that dark time in our history and all the human drama that it entailed. For independent reading, before this the Cascaborra publishing house has already published three more books from the same collection and the next installment will be titled “The Ghost Man”.

i think about “Soledad” and the destroyed towns of Gernika, Belchite or Corbera d’Ebre quickly come to mind. And there were many more that the vast majority of us do not know… That is why it is important to recover the historical memory and repair the one that was so damaged.