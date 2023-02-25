“From here it is very easy to make the revolution, from there, from Russia, it is more difficult. I don’t know if we are better than them, I’m not so sure. I hear around me this idea that we are the good ones and they are the violent ones, the bad ones, but I don’t think that’s the case”. To say so, guest of Half past eight, su La7was the writer Paul Nori, expert in Russian literature and translator of the great Russian novelists into Italian. “I am amazed by the idea that Italians who are not familiar with Russia have Russians – he said – In July I went to St. Petersburg to write two reports for two magazines, and both asked me: ‘Why are the Russians silent? ‘. The truth is that it is not true that they are silent. A good part of the population, which agrees with the government, speaks out. For the other, who disagrees, it’s hard to talk. Who went out on the street to protest against the war was put in jail”.

In St. Petersburg I found a sign near a gate that said ‘no to war’. I was glad I found it and posted the photo on my socials. An Italian lady commented as follows: ‘But how is it written in small size’. So I replied: ‘You come and write it bigger’. And it occurred to me that in ’38, when the racial laws were enacted, the popular uprising did not break out“. Last year, shortly after the outbreak of war, the Bicocca University canceled a series of lectures by Nori on Fëdor Dostoevski.

Video La7