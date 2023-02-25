Home World The writer Paolo Nori on La7: “Italians believe they are superior to the Russians, but you make the revolution in Moscow. With racial laws in ’38, no revolt”
World

The writer Paolo Nori on La7: “Italians believe they are superior to the Russians, but you make the revolution in Moscow. With racial laws in ’38, no revolt”

by admin
The writer Paolo Nori on La7: “Italians believe they are superior to the Russians, but you make the revolution in Moscow. With racial laws in ’38, no revolt”

From here it is very easy to make the revolution, from there, from Russia, it is more difficult. I don’t know if we are better than them, I’m not so sure. I hear around me this idea that we are the good ones and they are the violent ones, the bad ones, but I don’t think that’s the case”. To say so, guest of Half past eight, su La7was the writer Paul Nori, expert in Russian literature and translator of the great Russian novelists into Italian. “I am amazed by the idea that Italians who are not familiar with Russia have Russians – he said – In July I went to St. Petersburg to write two reports for two magazines, and both asked me: ‘Why are the Russians silent? ‘. The truth is that it is not true that they are silent. A good part of the population, which agrees with the government, speaks out. For the other, who disagrees, it’s hard to talk. Who went out on the street to protest against the war was put in jail”.

In St. Petersburg I found a sign near a gate that said ‘no to war’. I was glad I found it and posted the photo on my socials. An Italian lady commented as follows: ‘But how is it written in small size’. So I replied: ‘You come and write it bigger’. And it occurred to me that in ’38, when the racial laws were enacted, the popular uprising did not break out“. Last year, shortly after the outbreak of war, the Bicocca University canceled a series of lectures by Nori on Fëdor Dostoevski.

See also  Places of the heart Fai, here are the winners in Tuscany, Umbria and Liguria

Video La7

Previous Article

Travaglio to Severgnini: “For a year anyone who doubted that Biden is a saint has been singled out by his newspaper as a Putinan”. On A7

next

You may also like

«I have a dark jacket, the one for...

Udinese-Spezia / Sottil speaks: “It’s good to have...

In Turkey, a journalist who filmed earthquake damage...

Luklašenko on the Poles who want to close...

Ukraine, the G20 in Bangalore closes without a...

«I understand the reasons for Putin’s resentment, but...

Milan, Pioli towards Atalanta: “Maignan is back in...

One year of war in Ukraine changed the...

Jason Isbell Releases “Death Wish,” New Trailer Featuring...

Experts Interpret China’s Position on Ukraine Crisis: China...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy