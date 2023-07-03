Home » The writer Victoria Amelina died after the Russian raid on Kramatorsk: she was 37 years old
World

The writer Victoria Amelina died after the Russian raid on Kramatorsk: she was 37 years old

by admin
The writer Victoria Amelina died after the Russian raid on Kramatorsk: she was 37 years old

I had 37 years old and it was one of young female writers prominent in his country. Since last year he had started documenting the invasion of Russian forces, working with children near frontline areas and had retrieved the children’s writer’s diary Volodymyr Vakulenkokidnapped and killed by Russian forces a Izyum shortly after the start of the war. But the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina she died on July 1, a victim of the Russian bombing that took place at Kramatorsk last June 27th. She was having dinner at a famous restaurant in the city of Donetskabout 55 kilometers from the front line and Bakhmutwith a delegation of writers e journalists colombians when Russian forces fired two missiles Iskander over the city, hitting a popular downtown restaurant. In the attack, 12 people were killed and 60 others were injured.

Medici e paramedics a Kramatorsk e Dnipro they did everything they could to save her vitamale wounds were fatal,” reads the statement of the association of the writers of Ukraine (Pen). Victoria Amelina was born on January 1, 1986 a Lviv and in 2022 he had founded two literary festivals a New York it’s at Kramatorsk. While still in school, she moved into Canada with his father, but soon decided to move back into Ukraine. In 2007 she graduated from the Polytechnic Of Lviv with a masters. She published her first novel, The November Syndrome, O Compassionate Manin 2014. Last spring, Amelina decided to work for report war crimes and joined the human rights organization Truth Hounds. The Spanish premier also remembers her Pedro Sánchez, than in the joint press conference with the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyenat the end of the meeting of the college of EU commissioners in Madrid, the first act of the rotating presidency of Spain, said: “I want to remind the writer Victoriachanged her life and died of wounds sustained in a bombing raid.”

See also  The Russians are building a Tobol satellite killer Info

You may also like

Ronaldo, the ambitious project and a three-year contract:...

Titan’s last hours before diving

here is the program for the week

Chihuahua Criminal Group Los Reyes Operated from Clandestine...

Domino’s Live Music boosts music in venues

Italian Accenture Foundation ETS and Vodafone Foundation launch...

an eyewitness account from the Israeli assault on...

they can get into your ears while you...

Sudan, the army appeals to civilians: enlist. Towards...

Flashback 2 shows us the jungle level

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy