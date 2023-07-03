The writer Victoria Amelina died after the Russian raid on Kramatorsk: she was 37 years old

I had 37 years old and it was one of young female writers prominent in his country. Since last year he had started documenting the invasion of Russian forces, working with children near frontline areas and had retrieved the children’s writer’s diary Volodymyr Vakulenkokidnapped and killed by Russian forces a Izyum shortly after the start of the war. But the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina she died on July 1, a victim of the Russian bombing that took place at Kramatorsk last June 27th. She was having dinner at a famous restaurant in the city of Donetskabout 55 kilometers from the front line and Bakhmutwith a delegation of writers e journalists colombians when Russian forces fired two missiles Iskander over the city, hitting a popular downtown restaurant. In the attack, 12 people were killed and 60 others were injured.

It’s me in this picture.

I’m a Ukrainian writer. I have portraits of great Ukrainian poets on my bag. I look like I should be taking pictures of books, art, and my little son. But I document Russia’s war crimes and listen to the sound of shelling, not poems. Why? #StopRussiaNow pic.twitter.com/R50RqacXSZ — Victoria Amelina ???????? (@vamelina) June 7, 2022

“Medici e paramedics a Kramatorsk e Dnipro they did everything they could to save her vitamale wounds were fatal,” reads the statement of the association of the writers of Ukraine (Pen). Victoria Amelina was born on January 1, 1986 a Lviv and in 2022 he had founded two literary festivals a New York it’s at Kramatorsk. While still in school, she moved into Canada with his father, but soon decided to move back into Ukraine. In 2007 she graduated from the Polytechnic Of Lviv with a masters. She published her first novel, The November Syndrome, O Compassionate Manin 2014. Last spring, Amelina decided to work for report war crimes and joined the human rights organization Truth Hounds. The Spanish premier also remembers her Pedro Sánchez, than in the joint press conference with the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyenat the end of the meeting of the college of EU commissioners in Madrid, the first act of the rotating presidency of Spain, said: “I want to remind the writer Victoriachanged her life and died of wounds sustained in a bombing raid.”

