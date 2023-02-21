The mission in the city is also done through welcoming those who have nothing, not even a home. This is the experience of the Xaverians of Salerno who, together with the many missionary animation activities, have opened their headquarters to new needs and challenges

A place for the homeless to shelter from the cold, a meeting place with young people to talk about peace and the environment, but also to reflect with committed lay people. The historic house of the Xaverian missionaries of Salerno is also this. In addition to hosting the activities of the Xaverian missionaries and laity, the large structure in via Acquaviva has opened up to new needs. The missionaries, who help the parish priests in the parishes of Salerno, bring an announcement of globality, creating links between their institute and the local church.

Ferdinandus Supandri, 39 years old, Indonesian, has been in the community of Salerno since 2016. A vocation promoter, he is also assistant parish priest: «The promotion is aimed at very young people aged 13 and over, in the parish and in our community. We leave the Institute to meet people in the places where they live: from schools to neighborhoods to churches. At the same time, we talk about ourselves, who the missionary is, and we invite the young people to come and get to know us”. Indeed, it is a mission in the city that Father Supandri, like other religious, are carrying out: «We perceive that young people are isolating themselves, in their families, but also in the parishes. Opening up to others: this is the beginning of our proposal, inviting them to come out of their closures, their groups or small shells. The mentality of the mission is also a challenge for the youth of the millennial and posts millennialthe boys born between 1997 and 2012, to whom we present a life given and enriched by Jesus”.

From this year, the meetings concern migration, violence and cultural exchanges, while in 2018 in the parish of Montoro, where the Xaverian works, training sessions began on topics such as self-care, care for others and for the whole. Proposals that lead to talk about God as the main purpose of existence. “We try to bring out the Christian meaning, recognizing all of us as a gift from God – explains the missionary -. And we try to make people appreciate the beauty of life given, guarded and embellished by God”.

The commitment of the missionaries at the “Regina Margherita” high school, on the other hand, is focused on the different faces of interculturalism and integration. Here too the goal is to shift attention towards the other. Father Ferdinand lives this mission with Father Gael, a priest born in Cameroon: “We can no longer wait for people to come here – explain the Xaverians -. And with the opening of the house to new needs, one experiences a different perspective of the city, one of the largest in Campania with its 130,000 inhabitants».

Going out on a mission

The journey with young people aged 18 and over has also recently restarted at the house. Every year the Xaverians accompany young people who want to have a mission experience abroad. Leaving and going to Asia or Africa allows you to see life differently: “The encounter with the other but also with a new culture is important”, explains Father Supandri. Joy, curiosity, fun but also effort. A mix of experiences that the missionaries offer to adults.

Last year, seven young people discovered the mission in Thailand, to which the house in Salerno is also close through a project for the recycling of used clothing – offered to those in need but also sold online – the proceeds of which help a micro-enterprise in the country Asian. This year, between July and August, the boys will leave for Cameroon as well as for Thalindia. They will live with the local populations experiencing a different reality, questioning their history, in the light of the realities they will know. But that’s not all, explains Father Rosario Giannattasio, the superior who, after various experiences in Italy, has been in Salerno for a year: «We try to live what we profess in words – comments Father Giannattasio-. It is not only we who give, but we also receive.” Father Rosario, in addition to traveling around Italy to follow many projects, offers the availability for reflection meetings to young people and adults who stay in Salerno: «We hosted Scouts, groups of people who wanted to get to know the South and experience prayer by reflecting on their life. The life of the missionary in Italy has changed – he adds -. We live in a reality that is de-Christianized in many aspects. It’s not so much talking about what is done in other lands but it’s directly engaging in the Italian reality. We are open to groups such as Pax Christi or Banca Etica as well as to other associations that stop to sleep with us», explains the superior. Celebrations and meetings with groups interested in lingering and discovering our land and Xaverian spirituality are organized periodically. The Xaverian laity, in particular, have been meeting for years in via Aquaviva on the second Sunday of the month, as well as for the Lectio Divina. «The heart of the house becomes a confluence of different realities. Meetings on justice, peace and creation», explains Anna Paola Turco, a teacher in the Salerno prison.

Free reception

Every evening, from November to May, about 16 people find a warm bed with the missionaries. “For some years now, the doors of the Institute have been open to many, Italians and foreigners, who do not have a home – says Father Rosario -. The presence of the laity is fundamental, even some non-believers, who welcome the homeless”.

A shower, dinner, and then the possibility of sleeping not on the ground, under a porch or on a bench, but in a real bed. «Everything is done as a volunteer, without any contribution, for free – explains the manager Antonio Bonifacio -. There are those who take care of the reception and those who stop for the whole night and watch over so that everything passes peacefully. We don’t just give space, we also share their joys and sufferings, listening to them», explains Antonio. The parishes undertake to offer dinner and breakfast, while a group of ladies clean and change the sheets. Amidst the stench of alcohol or dirty clothes, volunteers offer a clean dress and the opportunity for a pair of shoes.

The commitment to the homeless, but also that in schools as well as the presence in sectors of marginalization, translates into concreteness a message of mercy that accompanies that invitation to welcome in now semi-deserted Institutes, with no more students and seminarians, that pope Francis has called for an outgoing Church.