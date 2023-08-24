The Xbox Store and Game Pass arrive in GeForce NOW

Here’s another unexpected and surprising news from gamescom: Microsoft and Nvidia have announced a collaboration, active from todayper integrate the XboxMicrosoft Store (including Game Pass) into GeForce NOWNvidia’s cloud gaming platform that allows you to play PC titles on any device but with high-end PC performance, RTX included.

This means that if you have a GeForce NOW subscription, you will be able to play the titles you have already purchased in the Microsoft Store or those included in the Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate, without additional costs.

For now this integration will be limited to a few games, but the list will be expanded gradually. Here is the list:

Gears 5

Deathloop

Grounded

Pentiment

Age of Empires (multipli)

Wolfenstein II: New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

No Man’s Sky

