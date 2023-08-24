Home » The Xbox Store and Game Pass arrive in GeForce NOW
World

The Xbox Store and Game Pass arrive in GeForce NOW

by admin
The Xbox Store and Game Pass arrive in GeForce NOW

Here’s another unexpected and surprising news from gamescom: Microsoft and Nvidia have announced a collaboration, active from todayper integrate the XboxMicrosoft Store (including Game Pass) into GeForce NOWNvidia’s cloud gaming platform that allows you to play PC titles on any device but with high-end PC performance, RTX included.

This means that if you have a GeForce NOW subscription, you will be able to play the titles you have already purchased in the Microsoft Store or those included in the Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate, without additional costs.

For now this integration will be limited to a few games, but the list will be expanded gradually. Here is the list:

Gears 5
Deathloop
Grounded
Pentiment
Age of Empires (multipli)
Wolfenstein II: New Colossus
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Warhammer 40k: Darktide
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
No Man’s Sky

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

See also  World Cup rafting Banjaluka: Russian dominance | Sport

You may also like

Miraculous Preservation: Century-Old Wooden House Survives Devastating Wildfire...

Partizan lost 5:0 against Nordsjeland, statement by Igor...

Wagner Group Founder Yevgeny Prigozhin Killed in Plane...

lmagine Music Fest returns with Maria Rodes, Rubén...

«When I asked partners for air support, I...

Former Ultra-Orthodox Director Malka Leifer Sentenced to 15...

Why we created the Institute for the Critical...

BRENNERO New restrictions on lorries in Austria. Uggè:...

US Authorities Announce Return of Five-Year Tourist Visas...

Musk counts on Trump interview to revive Twitter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy