BEIJING – Symbol of peace, tranquility, responsibility, longevity and prosperity. From midnight tomorrow at dinner (and not only her) enters the year of the rabbit, the fourth of the twelve signs of the Chinese zodiac. A lucky year, of hope, in short. One of the most beloved signs: a kind, energetic and resilient animal who represents patience and respect for others.
