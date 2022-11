ODESSA – Since this morning, the yellow and blue flag of Ukraine has been flying in the center of Kherson. It was hoisted by the residents who refused to leave the city in the Russian evacuation, and the partisans who for all these months have made life difficult for the occupiers. By five in the morning, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, the occupying armed forces had already completed the abandonment of the city and the entire right bank of the Dnipro River.