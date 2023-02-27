Epilogue with yellow for the Palisades Tahoe men’s slalom, test valid for the 2022-2023 Alpine Ski World Cup. The Greek Guinness, toofifth at the end of the first heat, became the protagonist of a second descent of absolute technical prowess and is jumped to the lead of the race on stage on the US snow with a hundredth of an advantage over the young Norwegian Alexander Steen Olsen. The Greek arrived at the finish line shaking his head because he thought he did having got on the fork in a difficult passage of the descent. Norway’s Timon Haugan, Germany’s Linus Strasser, Switzerland’s Daniel Yule and France’s Clement Noel fail to overtake the Greek, who therefore confirms his leadership of the rankings when the best 30 have dropped.

At that point, however, the mystery opens: did AJ Ginnis get on the fork or not? Who won the slalom? The images that are shown to the public are not 100% clear: the shot is from behind, we see that the Greek passes tightly around a pole and it is assumed that with his right foot he did not pass to the left of the pole. However, there is no certainty, because the Greek raised a lot of snow in that passage and the base of the pole cannot be seen, useful for understanding where he actually passed. The verdict remains sub-judice for about twenty minutes. By regulation, in fact, the fork must be demonstrated and the television shots were not at all clear, both for the snow raised by the Greek and for the abundant snow that was falling from the sky.

Alpine skiing: victory with a yellow card by Steen Olsen in Palisades Tahoe. Haugan for the Norwegian double, Sala in the top10

See more



The judges viewed other images and came to the decision: Ginnis disqualified and victory for the Norwegian Alexander Steen Olsen, capable of recovering even 11 positions compared to the first heat. The Scandinavian, who was one hundredth behind Giannis (later disqualified) at the finish line, preceded his compatriot Timon Haugan, the Bulgarian Albert Popov and the French Clement Noel (equal third).

So Greece’s dream of winning the first race in its history in the Alpine Skiing World Cup has vanished. It must be said that Ginnis did not ‘self-incriminate’, hoping somehow to get away with it, although he said he wasn’t sure about the fork. In any case, if he maintains the level shown in the last three races, the feeling is that the appointment with success is only postponed.

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport